Tim Sherwood compares Steve Bruce with Marcelo Bielsa – Says when Newcastle will go on front foot

Tim Sherwood has been talking about Newcastle United and Leeds United.

More specifically, Steve Bruce and Marcelo Bielsa.

Tim Sherwood talking quite a lot about Newcastle United actually in recent times.

Along with so many other pundits, keen to lecture deluded Newcastle fans about their team and what a great job Steve Bruce is doing.

This time he says Marcelo Bielsa’s teams are great to watch but at the same time then wants to seemingly claim that actually Steve Bruce is the better manager because he puts teams out to get results. Yet another pundit clinging on to the fact that Bruce has somehow luckily stumbled onto 11 points from nine games, Leeds will actually overtake Newcastle if they avoid defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Tim Sherwood has also stated (see below) that Steve Bruce will actually take the shackles off and play attacking football but only once they are in mid-table: Sherwood confidently predicting: ‘That’s when Steve Bruce will want to play the way his supporters want to experience it.’

Hmmm, can we believe Tim Sherwood?

Well, maybe about as much as we can believe Steve Bruce…

Steve Bruce before his first game in charge of Newcastle, against Arsenal – 10 August 2019:

“A team of mine will always try to play on the front foot if we can and try to score a goal.

“I couldn’t be any more delighted with what we’ve brought in.

“We’ve brought in some very good players who I’m sure the supporters will enjoy watching.

“We have to cause the other teams a threat, we have that threat now.”

Steve Bruce had a record of his teams playing boring negative football throughout his career, in charge of 392 PL games before coming to Newcastle, Bruce’s teams had scored almost exactly one goal per game. At Newcastle it is 48 in 47 PL matches so far.

This is Steve Bruce, this is what he does.

As for Tim Sherwood, he talks as much nonsense as Steve Bruce, this is what he said a month ago…

Tim Sherwood talking to Sky Sports – 24 October 2020:

“Rafa Benitez was complaining about what he didn’t have at the football club [Newcastle United] all the time.

“I think [Steve] Bruce has gone in there, you don’t hear him talking about what he hasn’t got at the football club, he’s getting on with the job.

” I think they’ve bought some attacking players. I think he sets his team up…..depending on who they play, just to get results.

“I mean, we all want to play attacking football, he wants to put up [Callum] Wilson up front there with Andy Carroll, a battering ram, [Allan] Saint-Maximin on one side and [Miguel] Almiron playing as well, Ryan Fraser….

“He [Steve Bruce] sets his team up to win football matches and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. I think Rafa Benitez got loads of credit for that.

“I saw some games where Rafa set his team up, they drew 0-0 and never ever threw a punch during the game. It was boring to watch.

“So I think they’ve got short memories, the Newcastle fans.

“Steve Bruce, he knows, he has stood on the Gallowgate End, he knows what it’s like to be a supporter there.

“He want to play that free flowing football what everyone wants to see, open up the pitch, go forward, forward runners, getting the balls into the box, causing havoc.”

Tim Sherwood talking to Premier League Productions – Saturday 21 November 2020:

“That’s always going to be the way with these sides [Newcastle under Steve Bruce and Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa].

“Bielsa plays with a philosophy which is always on the front foot.

“No matter who we play, I will give my players the confidence to go toe to toe.

“We saw them at Liverpool on the first game of the season and they are encouraging for us all.

“For spectators and pundits, to watch a Leeds game is going to be entertaining because there are going to be goals at both ends, but that is the way Bielsa goes about it.

“That is why there is more positivity about Leeds than there is about Newcastle.

“But ultimately, it’s all about the results.

“It’s different if you are a mid-table side, you are safe, then you will see the shackles come off [at Newcastle United].

“That’s when Steve Bruce will want to play the way his supporters want to experience it.”

Towards the end of last season Newcastle United were completely safe, yet it was the same terrible negative football from Steve Bruce in almost every game. The final away game of the season was a goalless draw at Brighton, only 37% possession and one effort on target.

Against Chelsea at home yesterday, it was only one shot on target and 29% possession (only 21% in first half!).

This is Steve Bruce, no matter what garbage the likes of Tim Sherwood and Bruce’s other football / pundit mates like to spout.

Allowed a £100m+ net spend in his 16 months at Newcastle United, things are getting worse with Steve Bruce, not better.

