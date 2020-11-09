News

This damning Newcastle United stat from Southampton defeat sums up the season so far

Newcastle United lost badly to Southampton on Friday night.

The scoreline may only have been 2-0 but it could easily have been a lot worse.

The usual combination of an inspired goalkeeper, the woodwork and wasteful finishing from the opposition, working in Steve Bruce’s favour.

There are many statistics that highlight how Steve Bruce’s overly negative tactics are impacting on the team, the attacking threat so minimal.

In these first eight Premier League games of the season, Newcastle have only managed 20 efforts on target.

Callum Wilson scoring his six goals from only seven shots on target.

However, a new stats report sums up the season and how / why in particular the attacking threat was so woeful for NUFC at Southampton.

The table shows the number of completed passes into the penalty area for each club, in the latest round of PL fixtures and has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

As you can see, only three passes into the box in open play, were successful in a Newcastle player finding a teammate. I can remember Joelinton’s late header but to be honest, can’t remember the other two.

These stats above don’t include set-pieces but I can’t recall much success on that front either, in terms of picking out another Newcastle player.

It is a massive problem spending so little time in attacking areas and then when the ball does go into the box, very rare to see many Newcastle players trying to get into goalscoring positions.

