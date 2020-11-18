Opinion

This curious case of Steve Bruce

It really does pain me to write this…I have never been firmly in the Steve Bruce out camp, nor have I been a firm supporter of him.

I would categorise myself as a fan who has always hoped he would be able, as a Geordie, to prove himself worthy of the position of Newcastle manager and instil a sense of pride in his team.

I can no longer count myself as part of those still able to hope that this will be the case…

Every fan has their own opinion of Steve Bruce, some of you haven’t been happy with him from the start, some of you have backed him all the way and others have been in my camp.

However, no matter your opinion, in my mind, one fact is clear. The current Newcastle United squad is the best, most talented, balanced and able squad we’ve had for a long time…

Yet despite the talent, we are subjected week after week to performances worthy of an Alan Pardew team, not a man who, as a Geordie, should be able to inspire the team by instilling the local passion into them.

I so desperately wanted Steve Bruce to succeed with Newcastle but I find myself slipping into the Bruce out camp.

This is a team that should be sitting in the top half of the table but we now hear Miggy’s agent saying he is looking towards the exit, player unrest and a very real possibility that this team we’ve worked so hard to put together, will disband as soon as it’s been assembled.

I can’t help but think that a manager such as Pochettino, Wenger, Ranieri, Dyche (one of my top choices) or another of my favourites who I think could do very well at Newcastle, Jurgen Klinsmann, could do much better things with this team, while at the same time making us more attractive to potential buyers. Yes, I’m aware that most of those listed above are entirely unrealistic in our current position but we’re allowed to dream right?!

Frankly, this article is born out of boredom.

Like every other Newcastle fan, I’m bored of watching, supporting, loving and defending a club who week after week (bar the odd good performance which, I believe now is to do more with luck with than anything else) deliver the polar opposite of entertainment.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll love this club to my dying day… but we all know we’re capable of so much more.

We need a manger with passion, who can captivate and inspire a dressing room, someone who if, after a poor performance, will give the team a dressing down and commands enough respect that the players actually care that their manager is disappointed in them.

It must be time for a change…

