Opinion

These three fully paid up members of the Steve Bruce fan club have been doing their bit

They have all come forward to explain why Steve Bruce is doing such a great job.

Three fully paid up members of the Steve Bruce fan club, in a space of a week.

Roy Keane had his say from the Everton game, Mark Lawrenson on Saturday’s Football Focus and then Tony Pulis turned up on Sky Sports.

Interesting times, as only a week ago I had Everton fans calling me out on “gutter journalism”, frankly I found it quite amusing!

Anyway, I decided to do some research for an overview on Steve Bruce since he took charge in July 2019, compared to what has happened at other clubs.

He inherited a team that finished 13th in 2018/19 with 45 points from Rafa Benitez – a lot of pundits, sections of the media, all keep saying Steve Bruce has done better than Rafa, doing a great job.

So I looked at the number of points the 17 Premier League clubs (ones in top tier in both 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons) have gathered since July 2019.

We are 14th of 17 after 46 games with 55 points.

This is only better so far than West Ham United with 50 points, Brighton 47 points and Aston Villa 47 points (though Villa have played two less games than NUFC).

When it comes to scoring goals, NUFC again 14th of 17, 2 more goals than Burnley (played one game less), 5 goals more than both Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

When it comes to defending and not conceding goals, again, wouldn’t you believe it 14th… 5 less goals conceded than Aston Villa and only the 1 goal less than both West Ham United and Southampton.

So taking all 46 Premier League results since taking over from Rafa Benitez, under Steve Bruce we are one place down from his predecessor, ranking 14 of 17 in these key stats above.

This is despite Mike Ashley backing Steve Bruce with a £100m+ net spend in the three transfer windows since arriving on 17 July 2019.

So is Steve Bruce really doing that good a job here?

Take Crystal Palace and Southampton as examples compared to Newcastle, all three clubs are fairly even in terms of playing squads I would say, yet Southampton have hit 68 points, 13 points more than us, scored 19 more goals and in his four transfer windows Ralph Hasenhuttl has had a net spend of just under £30m.

Then you look at Crystal Palace – they are 1 point better off than NUFC in the 46 games, ok we have scored 5 more goals but we have conceded 9 more. However, in these last three transfer windows, Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson have actually turned over a profit of £44m, that is over £144m less than Steve Bruce’s net spend at Newcastle United!

So once again, is Steve Bruce really doing a good job?

In my book, not a chance.

I wish pundits were confronted with these stats when spouting the same nonsense week in week out.

Make of it all as you wish, gutter journalism or not, but these figures don’t lie.

