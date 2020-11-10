Opinion

These BBC Sport comments about Steve Bruce and Newcastle United perfectly sum up where we are

Very interesting reading these comments on BBC Sport after Southampton 2 Newcastle 0.

A pretty good summary of exactly where we are now at with Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Eight games into yet another chaotic and ambition-free Mike Ashley season.

Interesting to see this BBC Sport overview provided by fans of both Newcastle and Southampton AND especially the neutrals.

What does the future hold for Newcastle fans?

Stumbling along as we hope for a takeover one day, whilst every other club has at least some kind of a plan and trying their very hardest to be the best they can be.

Comments posted on BBC Sport by football fans after Friday’s feeble performance and 2-0 defeat to Southampton:

‘Well done Saints. A word on Newcastle though the poor Geordie fans must be one of the most loyal fan bases in the country.

Constantly being served up with 2nd rate managers, players and tactics they deserve so much better.’

‘A bridge too far for Bruce and his anti -football — fluked draws at Spurs and Wolves with zero attacking threat and zero possession.

Beat a lacklustre Everton with their best players missing.

Shown up for what they are against a good Southampton team.’

‘Newcastle are so negative. Doesn’t matter whether they are home or away or who they play against. Such a boring team. Saints are the opposite.

They are brave and try to play the right way even without Ings. Deserve to be top of the league. From a neutral.’

‘Saints as always never the team you want to play when you need a result, the annual party poopers but oh what a breath of fresh air in the PL. What a stark contrast to the dour survivalist mentality of Newcastle under Ashley.’

‘Newcastle on a steady descending path towards the relegation zone. If they don’t correct this decline immediately, they could be below Man Utd by the end of this month. I am sure no Newcastle fan wants or deserves this.’

‘Kevin Keegan will be proud, well done Saints.’

‘Being a saints and England fan, the difference in style of play is huge.

Saints play a high press from the front and win the ball high up, pressure on the opposition defence.

Whereas England with Mr defensive Southgate much like Bruce with Newcastle play so deep and defensive end up looking slow and ponderous and no attacking threat. Ralph’

‘I’m sick of the pundits backing Bruce, absolutely awful to watch.

The undeserved results and get out of jail penalties that have got us points won’t last as has been highlighted tonight. Ashley and Bruce just get out of our club.’

‘Who would you have instead of Bruce? I feel a bit sorry for him, it’s not as if he’s being backed by millions of pounds.’

‘Been going to St James park since 1964 and I truly believe this is the most disorganised squad I’ve seen, confidence is unbelievably low and that is the managers fault. Sadly time for a change.’

‘But this has been the same footnote with every Newcastle team for years now.

You had a decent manager with Benitez and Ashley undermined him.

How was Bruce a better option than him exactly?

Newcastle United are full of false promises and Messiahs galore. MA wants a survivalist mentality. You reap what you sow.’

‘I’ve made huge inroads with my mental health over the years, then I watch Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United and I’m back to square one.

Nothing enjoyable about watching this rubbish and no positives can be taken from that performance.’

‘I always wondered just how good Southampton could have been if they held on to their players last decade. Easily a top 4 club and be good in Europe too.

Enjoy while it lasts, or they could do a Leicester, why not…..’

‘All you people are forgetting one thing and that is the media will always back up Bruce because he used to play for their favorite team Utd.’

‘Well played Southampton great to see a new team pushing at the top end of the table ward prowse is a great player as a Newcastle fan I was disgusted with the 2 goals such poor defensive play dwelling on the ball wouldn’t have happened under Rafa the goals conceded today were so avoidable.’

‘Bruce , Big Sam , Hughes , Pardew , Pulis , all cut from the same cloth and have never improved a club.’

‘Easy pickings for a decent Southampton side against an NUFC outfit that looks lost. A new owner is desperately needed.’

‘Well done southampton and you taught us a lesson on how to press, pass , move and move the ball forward at pace.

We could ship in the best coaches in the world but the old saying stands ‘You can’t polish a T.rd.

We have a team of journeyman and plodders and players who treat the ball like the game of ‘pass the parcel ‘ in slow motion.

Is it bad coaching or rubbish players or/and bad recruitment..’

