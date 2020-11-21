Opinion

These BBC Sport comments about Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 perfectly sum up Steve Bruce

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Chelsea.

The scoreline yet again very deceptive.

Steve Bruce carrying massive luck as his (not so) super negative tactics helped invite Chelsea to totally dominate.

It could and should have been a five or six goal defeat for the home side.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, tell you all you need to know about Steve Bruce and Newcastle United…

‘Good to see some ambition from Newcastle , at home 5-4-1 and afraid to come out of their own half!’

‘Newcastle are so bad and set up to stay in games, what supporter would be interested in watching that week in week out.’

‘Congratulations to Bruce, you have now taken the mantle from Southgate as the most negative manager.’

‘Another appalling display under the non-management of Bruce. He’s either unwilling, or unable, to motivate the team. No passion, no tactics, no plan-B. I went to my first Newcastle match in 1967 and I’ve never seen a worse manager at the Toon in all that time. He should be embarrassed as a manager after that performance today. No doubt his media and ex-player pals will find excuses for him.’

‘On the plus side, Newcastle did have a shot on target and also hit the bar. Just as well there’s a lockdown – who would pay to watch this rubbish week after week?’

‘It needs a big shake up at Newcastle and real investment. So inept and boring.’

‘As a NUFC fan, I demand we win the league soon, AND win a cup, AND become Champions league regulars..or…I might settle for NOT having the worst manager/team and stats in the league.’

‘That was pathetic Newcastle didn’t even try.’

‘Newcastle so negative, set up and play as if they were the away team.’

‘Thank you Brucey. Our players were a little leggy and you could have made it diffucult but ever the gracious host, you were accommodating and made it quite pleasant over all. Will give u a good review.’

‘When I watch NUFC, they look ok when they show ambition. Quite why they surrender the initiative by conceding possession is beyond me. They’re not trying to win the game.’

‘Awful game, Newcastle surely relegation fodder.’

‘Cant wait to hear Ferdinand/Neville/Scholes/Keane saying what a great job Bruce is doing lol.’

‘Bruce has so many friends who are ex pros working in the media it will be classed as a gutsy performance instead of what it was a gutless performance, truly terrible stuff.’

‘Predictable set up from Bruce, a negative approach gets you nowhere, no matter who you’re playing.’

‘Set up to defend a 1:0 losing position. Sums up Newcastle under Bruce.

Lack any attacking desire or will to go forward. Chelsea didn’t even have to play particularly well to completely dominate the game.

Will probably still survive just because there’s so many teams that have started poorly.’

‘Can some other fans please explain to us deluded toon fans why we are lucky to have Steve Bruce? Maybe I watch a different newcastle from the pundits.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

