Opinion

These BBC Sport comments about Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 are honest reflection

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s win at Crystal Palace.

A game that looked to have 0-0 written all over it.

Only for that dramatic last couple of minutes when everything changed.

So what was the true overall story of the match?

These BBC Sport reader comments below, mainly from neutrals, give you a very honest reflection, as well as the odd very strange take on the game…

‘Tactical masterclass from Bruce.

He bored Palace and after they fell asleep the Toon pinched the win!’

‘Newcastle are an embarrassment. Rudderless. Another totally undeserved victory. “Another smash and grab” were the commentator’s words. Spot on.

I hope they go down. Maybe then they’ll get that takeover they keep reminding us about, and we won’t have to hear them crying about that big meanie Ashley.’

‘If Amazon prime failed you don’t worry you didn’t miss much. Fast forward to 80 mins on the replay option.’

‘Palace are nothing without zaha, we are rubbish but we won, wilson 1 chance and scores, that’s the difference.’

‘How did we win that 2-0?! One thing Bruce definitely has is luck.

We are so poor to watch, so passive, but fortunately for the manager the opposition fail to take their chances and we have a striker bang in form.

Expect the usual “Bruce is doing a good job, what are you Geordies moaning about”, from pundits and those that don’t have to watch us week in week out.’

‘Watched Palace for fifty years. Will not watch again until Roy has gone. He didn’t even have the energy to get out of his seat and shout at the rabble. I’d rather see us relegated under someone else than put up with this.’

‘Lucky win for us, it had nothing to do with Bruce, he still needs to go but unfortunately it’ll likely see him in the job for the foreseeable.’

‘Great win for Newcastle and what a job Steve Bruce is doing!

Hopefully that’ll shut up some of the fans with their unrealistic expectations!

No club has a “divine right” to be getting to Champions League Finals, winning League titles.

Newcastle haven’t won the League in my lifetime, don’t see why Bruce is expected to win it.’

‘If my club had the same amount of good luck on the pitch and equal financial backing from the chairman as Newcastle get then my club would be challenging for the PL title every year.’

‘Villa fans were apparently relieved they didn’t sign wilson.

Us Sheff utd fans were dismissing the possibility of signing him, yet we then spent £20m+ on brewster, who has never scored at this level.

I’m sure we (sheff utd) wouldn’t have matched your wage offer for him, but saying he would be a waste of money is staggering.

When he’s fit, he’s a £50m striker easily. that’s the kind of “gamble” I like.’

‘What a professional smash and grab 3 points by the Magpies. Palace must be as sick as parrots after this game.’

‘Joelinton actually scored a goal. Now I’ve seen it all.’

‘Surely these two teams should be challenging for relegation.

Roy H is a nice man but time to move over as for Pasty Bruce his managerial skills are as minimal as his playing ability.’

‘Well done Joelinton. You certainly worked hard and put a shift in. Well deserved reward.’

‘Who really cares about the fortunes of these 2 also-rans?’

‘Joe Linton scores. Can 2020 get any more weird??’

‘Bruce needs to get a big roll of cotton wool for Wilson and keep him safe. Crystal Palace were unlucky.’

‘As a Palace season ticket holder. I hope I’m not one of the lucky 2000 that’s allowed back in to watch.’

‘Papers over the cracks. Wilson’s fitness will be the difference between us staying up or going down.’

‘If Zaha isn’t playing, Palace may as well not turn up, just donate the points.

His agent could demand £600k per week and Palace would have to pay it.’

‘I’m hoping the media bashing of Joelinton stops.

He clearly gives his all and doesn’t give up.

He was never a striker in Germany, never prolific – yes his finishing is pretty dismal at times but he’s been mismanaged from day one in giving him the number 9 and playing him as a lone striker and as a result has lost all of his confidence.

His build-up for the Wilson goal was class tonight.’

‘Was genuinely annoyed sheff utd didn’t go in for wilson and with respect, surprised how easily newcastle got him.

If it wasn’t for injuries, he’d have cost twice as much.

You’ve got a genuine bargain there, he could play for anybody in the league.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

