The genius that is Joleon Lescott explains where Newcastle United are getting it right

You often wonder when watching TV now, that when you have literally thousands of former players who would be desperate to be pundits, how we end up with so many absolute nuggets?

It doesn’t make any sense as obviously with easy money to be made, they must be queuing up to get their chance, yet somehow, with rare exceptions, the same kind of limited and lazy, usually not the brightest, characters get the job.

Then once they are in the job, it appears all but impossible for them to be removed, apart from the very rare occasions such as this summer’s Sky Sports cull, when the likes of Charlie Nicholas, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson were kicked out.

On Saturday, I was getting almost nostalgic for the likes of Le Tissier and Thompson, I wouldn’t go as far as Nicholas…

Sky Sports had Joleon Lescott on.

This is what he had to say about Steve Bruce’s Newcastle winning at Crystal Palace the night before and the Chelsea game that NUFC played the previous weekend.

Joleon Lescott talking to Sky Sports:

“I think other managers in the league need to take that approach against the bigger teams.

“You need to be realistic about each and every game.

“Steve Bruce is an astute manager, in regards to his know-how so taking that approach against Chelsea didn’t work out but it was the right approach to take.

“There was no point going there and getting beat five and six and going into the game with Crystal Palace with no confidence.

“They were favourites going into that game, for me, because Palace didn’t have Wilfried Zaha.

“He took the right approach to that game and it paid off.”

It is embarrassing, Joleon Lescott after the event, trying to give ‘expert’ analysis for Newcastle’s win at Crystal Palace.

If before the match, he had confidently explained Newcastle would win with this explanation, emptied his bank account and backed NUFC to beat Palace, then fair play to him.

However, Joleon Lescott making it up after the match to give this bizarre explanation of why Newcastle won on Friday night, is pathetic.

It was two poor teams, the Palace keeper not making a difficult save all night, Karl Darlow making the more difficult saves out of the few decent efforts on target in the entire opening 87 minutes. Roy Hodgson making the first ambitious move of the night on 82 minutes when bringing on a striker (Batshuayi) for a midfielder (McArthur), the game opened up a bit and Palace wasted a couple of great chances / situations, Newcastle then broke up the other end and Wilson scored with a great finish.

Zaha was missing but Wilson was back, that was pretty much the story of this game.

It wasn’t Steve Bruce having supposedly clever tactics the week before when sitting so deep, gifting Chelsea total control and allowing the blues to stroll to three points.

It is total nonsense, as Joleon Lescott makes it up after the event.

Look back to the start of the season, the opening game of the season it was Brighton at home to Chelsea.

Brighton had a right go (as they do every game, such as their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday) against Chelsea having more possession, shots and corners but unlucky on the day, as they were picked off by Chelsea and lost 3-1 at home to Lampard’s team.

Brighton were that demoralised that next match they came up to Newcastle, completely dominated and won 3-0, when it could easily have been 5-0 or 6-0 to Graham Potter’s side.

In their first away match of the season, Crystal Palace (with Zaha) went and showed ambition at Old Trafford with 14 shots, five of them on target to Man Utd’s four, Palace winning 3-1. Was that the wrong thing to do, should they have simply lay down and just tried to defend for a 0-0, hoping to avoid a hammering that would supposedly ruin them for the allegedly more winnable games to come?

It is amazing that dopes such as Joleon Lescott are paid relative fortunes for ‘insight’ such as this.

There was no great mystery about Friday night, two poor teams showing limited ambition under negative managers on the night, Darlow keeping the score goalless and then luckily Newcastle having their only goalscorer on the pitch, Wilson scoring when the likes of Ayew and Benteke had failed at the other end.

