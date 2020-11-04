News

Super Computer model rates Newcastle United chance of beating Southampton and relegation probability

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Friday’s match against Southampton.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this weekend, including this game against Wolves.

Their computer model gives Southampton a 52% chance of a win, it is 25% for a draw and a 23% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

When it comes to winning the title, they have the probability as 28% of Liverpool retaining the title and Man City a 52% chance, Chelsea 6%, Man Utd 3%, Tottenham 3%, Leicester 3% and Arsenal 2%.

Newcastle United aren’t given any rating to win the title anymore…but are still given a predicted 1% chance to finish top four.

Also interesting to see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation at this early stage:

69% West Brom

57% Fulham

45% Sheff Utd

43% Burnley

18% Brighton

17% Newcastle United

17% Palace

12% Leeds

5% Villa

5% West Ham

3% Southampton

3% Wolves

2% Everton

