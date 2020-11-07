Opinion

Sunderland continue to set new records – Out of FA Cup only 3 months after 2020 final

An incredible effort by Sunderland in the FA Cup.

The Mackems continuing to set new records.

Impossible for Newcastle United fans to try and compete with these kind of achievements, as Sunderland are knocked out of the 2021 FA Cup only three months after the 2020 FA Cup final!

We think we have got it bad with cabbage head and an owner who refuses to allow any ambition at Newcastle United.

Yet Sunderland fans are most definitely REALLY suffering.

It is a simple fact that they have sunk so low and haven’t shown any great signs of climbing back out of the hole they continue to dig ever deeper, you do just forget about them.

I have to admit, I didn’t even know they were playing in the FA Cup, but I do now.

As always, I wonder when the point is reached where you stop laughing at them and start feeling sorry for Sunderland fans, though personally I still haven’t reached that point.

Mansfield won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light today, that is Mansfield who are 22nd in League Two.

Some very interesting comments below from the Mackems.

I will enjoy my cans in the house tonight just that little bit more.

Have Newcastle United ever played in the FA Cup in November, never mind been knocked out of it in this month? Any stattos out there who would like to confirm?

Sunderland fans comment via their Ready To Go message board:

‘Out of the cup before Cray Valley Paper Mills. Unbelievable.’

‘Darlo won too.’

‘Worst result in my time imo. Bossed by Mansfield Town in the first round of the cup. Good luck to them mind, best team won.’

‘What a total embarrassment.’

‘Yeovil Town in 1947 when they were non-League and we were title contenders beats this every day of the week.’

‘There’s hardly anyone on here that was even alive then.’

‘What’s worse is I expected this and I don’t care.’

‘Just read that it was Mansfield’s first win in all competitions this season lmao.’

‘Surely have to factor in how sh.t we are?

I mean we’re nearer to the bottom of league two than we are to the middle of the Premier.’

‘The point is today isn’t even that much of a surprise to many of us. The club is in it’s worst ever situation, a complete mess in every way.’

‘We are a pretty mediocre 3rd division team all things considered. It’s not the worst result in our history, or indeed, the FA Cup as has been pointed out.’

‘We’ve lost to a team one league below us and people are going on as if it’s our worst result ever! Get a grip man.’

‘You’re a disgrace of a supporter if you think this is acceptable.

Part of what’s wrong with this club.’

‘Couldn’t give a toss about the FA Cup. Hardly like we had any chance of winning it anyway. Less fixtures are what we need.’

‘Can we mount a legal challenge to the result?’

‘Another new low.’

‘Plenty of those to come.’

‘This stadium is going to permanently look like this at this rate.

Who the f.ck is really going to want to go back?’

