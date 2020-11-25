Opinion

Stunning result after asked ‘Would you be one of the 2,000/4,000 Newcastle fans back in December?’

On Tuesday we asked the question: ‘Would you pay to be one of the 2,000/4,000 Newcastle fans back at SJP in December?’

On Monday, Boris Johnson confirmed that after the current set of virus restrictions end on Wednesday 2 December, limited numbers can return to both football stadiums and other sporting arenas.

However, the numbers are limited and also dependent on which tier your region will be placed in, hopefully as early as this Thursday we will find out which tier Newcastle Upon Tyne and every other city / region has been placed in.

If you are tier one then you are allowed up to 4,000 fans inside your stadium but it can’t be more than 50% of capacity, in tier two it is a 2,000 maximum and not more than 50% capacity, whilst in tier three fans will still be banned.

So if Newcastle Upon Tyne is placed in Tier One or Tier Two, would you pay to be one of the 4,000 or 2,000 allowed into St James Park in December?

The first match where this could potentially happen is the West Brom home match which is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 12 December.

Obviously you would also need Mike Ashley / Newcastle United to agree to the return of a limited number of fans (if the city is in Tiers one or two).

Plus as no doubt many of you are pointing out, if Newcastle fans are allowed in next month, then the 2,000 or 4,000 would be surely chosen from those who have paid / been paying for 2020/21 season tickets.

However, what we wanted to know was simply, if you were offered the choice, would you want to pay and attend games in December 2020 if able to do so?

The votes are now counted and a stunning result, in my opinion anyway:

11% Yes I would go back to St James Park in December

89% No I wouldn’t go back inside St James Park in December

As I say, a quite stunning result, which is completely different to the popular perception that fans everywhere are clamouring to get back into stadiums.

However, is it simply the virus situation at play here with Newcastle fans, or are there issues specific to our club leading to a massive 89% of NUFC supporters who voted saying they wouldn’t go to matches next month if having the chance to do so?

So here is a quick follow up poll to try and identify why fans have voted in the split above.

Please either vote yes you would go to Newcastle United December matches at St James Park if allowed to.

Or, vote no and list the reason/reasons why you wouldn’t.

You can only pick one option, so read carefully which best matches you.

The possible reasons we have listed are not wanting to give your money / support to Mike Ashley, the ‘style’ of football under Steve Bruce, the virus situation, these shortened to Ashley, Bruce and Virus.

Thanks for taking the time to vote.

