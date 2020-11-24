News

Steve McClaren back in work as advisor to the board and technical director

Steve McClaren is back in work.

Seemingly proving the belief that in football, if somebody hangs around long enough they eventually get offered another job, no matter how they have previously performed.

With the new owners taking control, Steve McClaren has today been appointed as advisor to the board and technical director at Derby County.

A player for the Rams back in the 80s, Steve McClaren was manager at Derby County in the Championship from 2013 to 2015.

Sacked after failing at Derby, Mike Ashley made one of his typical appointments and McClaren went on to relegate Newcastle despite £80m+ spent in his nine months at St James Park, Ashley leaving it far too late to sack him in March 2016 and bring in Rafa Benitez.

Bizarrely, Derby County then took Steve McClaren back as manager in October 2016 before then sacking him yet again five months later!

Former Newcastle United personnel leaving the ranks of the unemployed with September seeing John Carver join the Scotland coaching set-up and help guide them to the 2020 Euros finals, yesterday Alan Pardew becoming director of football at CSKA Sofia and now Steve McClaren back on the gravy train.

There has also been rumours of Sam Allardyce potentially getting the manager’s job at Derby. What a dream having both McClaren and Fat Sam working for your club…

Derby County Official Announcement:

Steve McClaren has agreed a contract to act as an advisor to the board with immediate effect.

‘In this capacity he will assume the role and duties of both advisor and Technical Director, a position which has been identified by agreement between Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings as important to the future of the club. The permanent status of the Technical Director role will be subject to ratification by Derventio Holdings’ board following completion of the club acquisition.

Commenting on the announcement, Stephen Pearce, Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to have Steve’s help and support at this critical time. His knowledge, experience, and academic qualifications will be invaluable to us. I am sure he will make a huge contribution.”

No further comment will be made at this time.’

