Opinion

Steve Bruce with embarrassing claims on Callum Wilson signing

Steve Bruce has been talking about Callum Wilson.

The 28 year old striker moving from Bournemouth to Newcastle United for a reported £20m transfer fee on 7 September 2020.

Eight weeks later, Newcastle United have scored 10 Premier League goals, with Callum Wilson directly involved in seven of them, scoring six and getting one assist.

The striker scoring four of the goals in Newcastle’s three wins so far, plus the goal that got a point at Tottenham.

No wonder Steve Bruce is pleased with the signing and indeed up to a point, nothing wrong him giving himself a pat on the back for the striker coming to St James Park.

However…there is giving yourself a pat on the back and then there is embarrassing yourself.

Steve Bruce when now talking about Callum Wilson coming to Newcastle United has declared: ‘Well, the first thing I do when I’m signing a player is find out about their character, their personality and what they’re like as a human being first and foremost.’

So, Steve Bruce says that whenever he signs a player he goes into great detail into their background.

Steve Bruce has repeatedly said it was his decision to sign Joelinton, even though it was only six days after he himself (Bruce) had arrived at St James Park.

So did he really look into all the intricacies of whether to buy the Brazilian or not?

Well eventually, last season even Steve Bruce went public in admitting Joelinton was neither a centre-forward or a natural goalscorer. Which even any fan could have told him by going online and seeing where the Brazilian had played for Hoffenheim and the fact his best ever league season had been only eight goals in the Austrian league.

It is all very well trying to milk the signings that work out but it is excruciatingly embarrassing when the likes of Steve Bruce goes too far.

So he looked deeply into the character of Emil Krafth, Allan Saint-Maximin and everybody else before signing them? Really?

The lack of success in his managerial career suggests that if indeed Bruce looked deeply into each signing’s background, he didn’t then make a very good judgement in most cases.

The Chronicle reporting on what Steve Bruce said on Thursday about signing Callum Wilson:

Wilson has proved a big hit at St James’ Park – only Les Ferdinand has scored six goals in fewer appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies – and Bruce certainly did his homework on the former Bournemouth No 9 last summer.

“Well, the first thing I do when I’m signing a player is find out about their character, their personality and what they’re like as a human being first and foremost,” Bruce added.

“Everyone, to a man, said the same thing about Callum: ‘He’s an exceptionally good lad, he’s got a great work ethic, he’s a good pro and a great trainer. He wants to do well and leads from the front.’

“Then you talk about his football ability. He’s big, strong, powerful, quick but the most important thing for us at Newcastle is he’s got the ability to score a goal.

“If you analyse the goals that he’s got here, three of them have been within a yard [of the goal-line]. That is a unique ability to be there at the right place at the right time, which you don’t coach. It’s a natural instinct where he wants to be there and score a goal.

“He’s had a really good start. Long may it continue because we desperately needed a goalscorer and someone who wanted to score.”

