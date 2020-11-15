News

Steve Bruce was at Crewe on Saturday and this is the player he was there to watch – Reports

No Newcastle United match for Steve Bruce this weekend.

However, the NUFC Head Coach did still manage to make some headlines.

Steve Bruce and son Alex photographed at the Crewe Alexandra match, the League One club hosting top of the league Peterborough.

This obviously prompted some speculation as to why he had made the effort on his weekend off.

Well, the local (Peterborough) media have named the player they understand Steve Bruce was there to watch.

Twenty four year old Siriki Dembele has been getting rave reviews this season and scored five League One goals in the final two weeks of October, including a hat-trick against Shrewsbury.

Siriki Dembele is a quick winger who loves to run at opponents and can use either foot, usually playing on the left wing, though he can also play as a striker.

Dembele has also scored in the FA Cup against Oxford, making it already six goals this season, a player who is increasingly looking like someone who can score and create goals.

Grimsby Town could be set for a big pay day as former player Siriki Dembele continues to attract interest.

West Brom and Sheffield United are amongst the clubs already credited with interest in the exciting Peterborough player and if he is sold, Grimby Town will bank 25% of any fee after a clause was included when Dembele moved in 2018.

Peterborough are determined to keep hold of the player and turned down multiple bids during the summer. However, the player is ambitious and their chances of holding onto him could well depend on Peterborough getting promoted.

Despite losing 2-0 to Crewe yesterday on a day when Siriki Dembele didn’t have one of his best games, Peterborough remain top of the league on 25 points, Sunderland one of those chasing, they are sixth on 21 points after losing to an MK Dons side on Saturday that hadn’t won away from home in the league for 14 months.

Recently, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry repeated their determination not to sell the 24 year old:

“We have no interest in selling Siriki.

“We have had bids for him but they have all been rejected because the manager, the co-owners and myself agreed we would not sell another player this season after Ivan Toney.

“Darragh MacAnthony sat Siriki down when we were at St George’s Park in the summer and explained the situation to him.

“If he helps us get up, and he is a key man, then we would probably offer him a lucrative contract to stay, but if we don’t go up it would be difficult to keep him.”

Premier League clubs are increasingly looking at the lower leagues for potential talent and this summer some serious money was paid out for players such as Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, Joe Rodon and Karlan Grant, whilst Jarrod Bowen was another who went for big money from the lower leagues back in January, signing for West Ham.

This summer of course saw Newcastle looking to bring in players who have already played in England as opposed to overseas, interesting to see if any moves are made in January to add to them.

