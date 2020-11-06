News

Steve Bruce totally deluded claiming Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 was just inconsistency

I think the most worrying thing about Steve Bruce, is that he actually believes what he says.

Well, at least some of the time.

Regardless of what he has watched unfold in front of him, the Newcastle United Head Coach makes up his own narrative about the game.

I honestly think he doesn’t realise that, one way or another, pretty much everyone gets to see the game live these days, during this virus affected era.

After this Friday night 2-0 defeat at Southampton he declared: ‘That inconsistency is what nags at me.’

He honestly believes in his own head, that the problem is that Newcastle play well every other week or so, then in alternate weeks sometimes / often play poorly.

The truth is, under Steve Bruce it is just the same thing nearly every week.

All out deep defence and hoping the team cling on, then get lucky at some point up front, despite having absolutely zero plan.

Those are the Steve Bruce tactics, the only ones he has got. Try and cling on and if the other team score, hope a chance arrives from somewhere.

Make no mistake, Southampton could and should have won by five or six tonight.

Steve Bruce:

“It was a difficult evening for us against a very good Southampton team but we didn’t do enough.

“We weren’t aggressive enough and we found it very difficult.

“The goals we gave away probably summed up our evening. We gave it away far too cheaply and far too often.

“To do it you have to be good with the ball and make sure you look after it better than we did.

“That’s why the players play at this level because they are expected to.

“From six minutes in we gifted them the first goal then it was a difficult night all round.

“We were nowhere near where we were five days ago.

“That’s my biggest issue – that we go up and down. It was a poor, poor performance.

“We were a shadow of the team I saw against Everton. We have to make sure we’re better against Chelsea.

“There’s a few shirts available, a few place up for grabs.

“We had to play it forward quickly and off the front but we just couldn’t do it. It was a really difficult evening. We were beaten by the better team.

“There’s always going to be a reaction but that reaction is too often. That inconsistency is what nags at me.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 64% (64%) Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton (8) Newcastle 11 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

