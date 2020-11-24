News

Steve Bruce struggling to understand how Newcastle didn’t beat Chelsea after seeing these stats?

Steve Bruce watched on as his team lost 2-0 to Chelsea.

Saturday’s early kick-off seeing an own goal from Federico Fernandez giving the visitors the lead on 10 minutes.

Then Tammy Abraham grabbed the second after the break to confirm Frank Lampard and his team were taking home the three points.

After the final whistle, Steve Bruce was, as always, accentuating the positives. If only Newcastle had taken the chances, if only they hadn’t been playing such a good team etc etc.

Well after these two new reports (see below) on the weekend’s Premier League matches, is Steve Bruce still struggling to understand how Newcastle didn’t beat Chelsea?

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show how many shots on target each of the 14 teams had at the weekend:

Well, that is pretty comprehensive, if the opposition score two (or more) goals and you only manage one on target (Almiron in the 79th minute), it doesn’t take a genius to understand you won’t be winning many matches.

However, if you want further guidance on why Newcastle United lost to Chelsea, this Other 14 report shows the pass accuracy for the 14 teams at the weekend:

As you can see, only Burnley had slightly lower possession and they actually won, beating Crystal Palace 1-0.

However, the big difference is that Burnley plan to hit a lot of long balls as a strategy, as they play with a target man and hit it long, meaning inevitably you are going to have a decent number of those passes that don’t reach their target, as opposed to shorter passes.

With Newcastle United under Steve Bruce, you can only wonder what happens in training and what the match plan / strategy actually is, if indeed there is one. At times on Saturday reduced to aimlessly hitting long balls up in the direction of Joelinton who was totally isolated and losing possession. Which partly explains the terrible pass accuracy stat but not totally.

