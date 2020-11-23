News

Steve Bruce stats compared to all other Premier League Newcastle United Managers – Educational

Below you will see the Steve Bruce stats compared to all other Premier League Newcastle United Managers.

In total there have been 13 permanent NUFC managers in the Premier League era, starting with Kevin Keegan and through to lucky for some…Bruce the 13th.

The permanent criteria means that the likes of John Carver and Alan Shearer are not included.

Our thanks for the table below to NUFC Substack, the table showing the performance of Steve Bruce, compared to all other Premier League Newcastle United Managers:

Reading across we have total number of NUFC Premier League games (PLP), then games won (PLW), games drawn (PLD), games lost (PLL), followed by goals scored (PLF) and conceded (PLA).

We then have the percentage of games won (PLW%) and lost (PLL%), followed by average goals scored per game (FPG) and average goals conceded (APG). Then finally the difference in average goals scored and conceded per game (GDPG), then average points per game (PLPPG)

As you can see, there are some ‘interesting’ comparisons that can be made between Steve Bruce and those that have gone before, many / most of them not exactly setting a great standard to beat or at the very least match.

Only Steve McClaren had a worse goals per PL game figure (1.00) than Steve Bruce (1.02).

Bruce has won 30% of Premier League games so far, with only McClaren, JFK, Souness and Gullit doing worse.

Average goals conceded is 1.55 for Bruce, only McClaren, Gullit, Hughton and Fat Sam(!) doing worse.

When it comes to the difference in the average goals scored and conceded, Bruce’s minus 0.53 is only ‘bettered’ by McClaren.

Whilst on average points per game, Steve Bruce is on 1.17, with only McClaren, JFK and Gullit doing worse.

