Opinion

Steve Bruce so unlucky as his clever cunning plan on Saturday fails against Chelsea

Steve Bruce is not quite as daft as he looks.

It might be a close run thing…but Saturday proved this.

Newcastle United losing 2-0 at home to Chelsea.

You might ask, what is clever about losing at home?

Well, whilst Newcastle fans are calling Steve Bruce out about his abysmal negative tactics, his handing total control of the match to Chelsea, only having one shot on target…they are actually missing the really clever and ingenious way that Bruce approached this game.

Whilst to the untrained eye this defeat to Chelsea might have looked like Steve Bruce not having a clue what he’s doing, it was anything but.

Steve Bruce using all of his 20+ years experience of not winning anything and never even finishing in the Premier League top eight, to totally trick the opposition.

Yes, Steve Bruce made Chelsea think that Newcastle are so hopeless, so boring, so unthreatening, that after taking the lead and completely dominating, Frank Lampard’s team totally went to sleep.

Bruce luring them into a position where Chelsea thought this is so easy, they slipped into a catatonic state.

These top notch tactics meaning Newcastle United actually had a few minutes of possession and control, plus a shot on target! Yes, honestly.

Go on, ask yourself, which of the other 19 Premier League managers could have baffled the opposition with these kind of tactics?

Yes, Steve Bruce, totally a clown amongst men.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

