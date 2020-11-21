News

Steve Bruce reaction to fans after Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 “There will always be grumbles”

Steve Bruce has been talking about Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea.

As usual, his take on the game is very different to mine.

No doubt different as well to all other Newcastle fans out there, who had the ill fortune to watch this latest lame surrender.

Steve Bruce talks about the Newcastle players playing ‘too deep’ throughout the first half as though it is nothing to do with him.

This is clearly what they prepare in training as pretty much every match is the same, everybody defending deeply and gifting control to the opposition, on this occasion Chelsea having a ridiculous 79% of possession in the first half.

If indeed the players are going against his instructions then surely you would expect Steve Bruce to be out of his dugout and telling them to get up the pitch and pressure the opposition…but he didn’t / doesn’t.

Chelsea passed and passed it around, Newcastle sit back and let them do it.

Talking about fan reaction to today’s latest shambles, Steve Bruce declared: ‘There will always be grumbles.’ Hmm, I wonder why? Any other set of fans would be kicking off, if having to watch this nonsense every week.

As usual, Steve Bruce was keen to cling on grimly to any remote positives. Chelsea completely dominated apart from maybe a three or four minute spell shortly before Chelsea’s second, Bruce giving himself a pat on the back: ‘We had a really decent spell against them and that’s hard to do.’

The NUFC Head Coach wanting people to look at the couple of half chances his players had: ‘We had one or two opportunities but didn’t take them’, rather than the series of chances Chelsea passed up and in particular Werner, who should have had a hat-trick.

You can only imagine what the reaction of the Newcastle supporters would be at the moment, if they were allowed in…

Steve Bruce reflecting on Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2:

“There will always be grumbles.

“We had some important players missing and Chelsea are a very good team.

“I just thought our best spell in the game was when we conceded the second

“We had one or two opportunities but didn’t take them.

“Maybe in the first half we were a little too deep at times but they are a very, very good side and when you go high up the pitch they can really hurt you.

“I thought Sean Longstaff did very well.

“I thought Joelinton played very well on the day.

“We had a really decent spell against them and that’s hard to do.

“They [Chelsea] are a good team with good players.

“We got off to an awful start against a very good Chelsea team and unfortunately we went far too deep in the first half.

“I couldn’t risk him [Callum Wilson] today because of the threat of a hamstring injury and being out for the next six weeks.

“We’ve erred on the side of caution and hope he’s going to be OK for next week.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Chelsea 2 – Saturday 21 November 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Fernandez OG 10, Abraham 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 71% (79%) Newcastle 29% (21%)

Total shots were Chelsea 14 (8) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Chelsea 3 (2) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Almiron 65), Lascelles (Schar 45), Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Carroll 74), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

