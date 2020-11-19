Transfer Rumours

Steve Bruce now interested in picking up another free transfer from Burnley – Report

Newcastle United could be set to recruit Jack Cork, according to a new report.

Six weeks until the January transfer window opens and The Mirror say that Steve Bruce is considering a move for the midfielder.

Possibly in this upcoming January 2021 window but more likely next summer.

The big attraction then for Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, is that Jack Cork would then be available on a free.

The newspaper predicting a similar path could be followed as happened with Cork’s former teammate Jeff Hendrick, where Newcastle waited until the Republic of Ireland midfielder was available for nothing at the end of his four year contract and Burnley released him.

Jeff Hendrick scored only nine Premier League goals and got only the five assists in his four PL seasons at Burnley.

Jack Cork is almost up to to three and a half years of his four year contract at Turf Moor and has only scored three PL goals and managed three assists.

A freak debut saw Hendrick get a goal and an assist in the win over West Ham but he has reverted to type since then, Newcastle fans astonished that he has started every PL match despite offering absolutely nothing going forward and every time he gets the ball, looks to go backwards.

Jack Cork turns 32 before his four year deal ends in June 2021 and maybe his biggest claim to fame and a great quiz question, is that somehow he once managed to get four minutes on the pitch playing for England (against Germany) in 2017.

If Steve Bruce does indeed pursue this interest in Jack Cork it would surprise nobody, as it very much fits his idea of loading the Newcastle team up in such a negative defensive way.

The newspaper report says that Brighton and Sheffield United are also interested in Jack Cork.

Cork has actually only scored eight PL goals in his entire career although predictably one of them was against Newcastle, Jack Cork scoring in 2015 at St James Park when Swansea won 3-2.

