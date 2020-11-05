News

Steve Bruce gives positive injury update at Newcastle’s pre-Southampton press conference

Steve Bruce has been talking ahead of the trip to Southampton.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking to journalists at the pre-match press conference on Thursday morning.

Steve Bruce giving a positive update on the injury front.

He confirmed that Ciaran Clark, Matty Longstaff and Paul Dummett are all now available to start if called upon.

Plus, he updated on Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, saying they are on the road to recovery after their respective operations.

Good news as well, as Steve Bruce stated that there are no new injuries to worry about in his squad.

Bruce indicating that only Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle are all still sidelined.

Steve Bruce press conference, asked about the injury and fitness situation:

“Everybody is OK.

“Everyone has trained all week and we’re fine.

“Matty Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark are OK.

“Jonjo [Shelvey] and Matt Ritchie are still recovering from operations.”

Steve Bruce on beating Everton 2-1:

“It gives that little bit of confidence.

“Sometimes it’s the manner of it too and that was pleasing.

“I hope the supporters enjoyed watching their team play.

“Let’s have more of the same.

“We’ll have to play well to get something out of Southampton.”

Home and away:

“There’s no real advantage to playing at home at the moment.

“We’ve done OK on the road though, so I hope that continues.

“We’re unbeaten on our travels so let’s hope we can play well and get another decent result.”

On Callum Wilson’s form:

“We hoped he’d hit the ground running.

“He works hard for the team, he’s a great lad, he’s decent in the air, he’s got decent pace, he holds it up well and the most important thing is he scores a goal.

“He’s got that instinct to be in the right place.”

