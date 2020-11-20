News

Steve Bruce gives detailed injury / fitness update on 6 Newcastle United players for Chelsea

A lot of speculation on whether a number of Newcastle United players will be available for the Chelsea match.

On Friday morning Steve Bruce giving a detailed talk through on six of his NUFC squad and their relative chances of being available for selection.

The NUFC Head Coach insisting he will exercise extreme caution and not risk any player unless absolutely sure about them.

This follows accusations right through his 16 months at the club, where fans have repeatedly voiced their concerns at the number of injuries and Bruce’s role in potentially having made the situation so much worse. Either by rushing players back too quick after injury, or continuing to play and train players when it would have been more prudent not to.

Steve Bruce talking to BBC Newcastle:

On Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey:

“They have both trained for two or three days.

“It’s great to see them back.

“And for Jonjo to recover so quickly from an operation is remarkable.

“Tomorrow might be a bit early for them but they’ll certainly be involved for Crystal Palace next week.”

On Paul Dummett:

“He’s not quite right… we just have to be a bit more patient.

“I wouldn’t say he’s had a setback.

“But, Paul’s one of these people who desperately needed a pre-season but suffered because we couldn’t put the amount of games into him (that he needed).”

On Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson:

“It looks at if Ryan won’t make it but Callum’s got every chance.

“He’s trained for the last couple of days and felt extremely comfortable.

“If there was a risk, we wouldn’t take it at all.”

On Miguel Almiron:

“Almiron didn’t get in until 11 last night [Thursday] after being half way around the world.

“We’ll see how his is this morning.

“He obviously had to be tested for COVID, and we’ll get the results back this morning. But everything seems to be OK in that respect.”

So summing that up.

It looks clear that Shelvey, Dummett, Ritchie and Fraser won’t be involved against Chelsea, along with Gayle and Dubravka.

As for Callum Wilson, pretty much any player unless there is anything seriously wrong is going to say he is fine because they all want to play. This season Steve Bruce has already indicated that he played players based on them passing themselves fit, only for it to backfire.

If Callum Wilson ends up on the pitch tomorrow, that is a huge risk if he then breaks down.

As for Miguel Almiron, Steve Bruce left him out against Man Utd last month after internationals, blaming how much travel and how little time between arriving back and the next game. This time the Chelsea match is seven and a half hours earlier, so surely Bruce won’t play him, will he? As for Steve Bruce believing everything is ok with Miggy in terms of the virus, a bit of a daft statement when for most people they have the virus without showing any symptoms.

