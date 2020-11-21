News

Steve Bruce explains who plays where in his Newcastle team v Chelsea

Steve Bruce announced his Newcastle team v Chelsea at 11.30am on Saturday morning.

NUFC looking to improve on a record of only four Premier League wins at St James Park since 21 December 2019.

Whilst the last match before the international break saw a lame performance and tactics at Southampton, the Magpies lucky to only lose 2-0.

The NUFC team selection maybe puzzling fans a little in this Newcastle team v Chelsea though…

The team named as:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Subs

Gillespie, Schar, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron

So four changes from the line-up against Southampton but how will they line up though on the pitch this afternoon?

The four coming in are Manquillo, Clark, Joelinton and Hayden.

With Schar, Hendrick, Almiron and Wilson dropping out.

Steve Bruce confirming he is playing with a back five in front of Darlow.

Manquillo on the right with Lascelles, Clark and Fernandez in the middle of defence, Lewis on the left

Then a midfield duo of Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden in the middle of the pitch.

Steve Bruce confirming that Joelinton is indeed playing through the middle, as he attempts to improve on a record of two goals in 45 Premier League appearances.

Then instead of right wing-back, Steve Bruce confirms that Jacob Murphy is pushed further up the pitch as main support for Joelinton, along with Allan Saint-Maximin.

Exactly how far Murphy, or indeed anybody else, is allowed to push up the pitch by Steve Bruce, remains to be seen.

Newcastle lining up then, according to Steve Bruce, in a 5-2-2-1 / 5-2-3, however, we will see what the reality proves to be this afternoon.

Steve Bruce leaving out Miguel Almiron because he chose to stay with Paraguay, rather than returning home early once suspended for their game against Bolivia.

Newcastle United official site confirmation of team and formation:

Joelinton returns to Newcastle United’s starting XI and leads the line as the Magpies take on Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

The Brazilian frontman replaces Callum Wilson up top, with United’s leading goalscorer failing a late fitness test after hobbling out of their last game, at Southampton a fortnight ago, with a hamstring injury.

Also coming into Newcastle’s line-up are Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden. The latter comes in for Jeff Hendrick in midfield, the Irish international dropping to the bench.

Manquillo starts at right wing back, with Jacob Murphy pushing further forward to compensate for the absence of Miguel Almirón, who only returned from international duty with Paraguay late on Thursday night.

Clark, meanwhile, starts for the first time since September’s thumping Carabao Cup victory at Morecambe.

Almirón does make the substitutes’ bench, where he is joined by the likes of Fabian Schär, Andy Carroll and the fit-again Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Ciaran Clark, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Substitutes: Mark Gillespie, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schär, Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almirón, Andy Carroll.