News

Steve Bruce declares after Newcastle United beat Everton 2-1 “We deserved it”

Steve Bruce was a happy man at the final whistle, Newcastle winning only their fourth Premier League match at St James Park in ten and a half months.

Going very defensive yet again, Newcastle United had very few problems at the back in the first-half, up against an Everton team missing their creative stars, James Rodriguez and Richarlison, as well as at least five other players ruled out for the visitors.

You can only beat what is in front of you and by the final whistle Newcastle had deserved to edge it.

Clavert-Lewin scored yet again to make it eight goals for the season and a record now of scoring in all seven PL matches so far.

However, it was Callum Wilson with his fifth and sixth league goals of the season who stole the honours.

His six goals have now come from three penalties and three close range tap-ins, today he had one of each. Fair to say though that no other Newcastle striker would have scored the two goals today.

Wilson won the penalty himself with clever play, whilst right place, right time, right run, anticipation, meant he was on hand to put the eventual winner over the line.

Steve Bruce claimed yet again that he was trying to be ‘more expansive’ with his team’s play but little sign of that today.

Instead it was the usual defending deeply and it was only once Everton went behind and started to commit more players forward, the likes of Wilson, ASM, Almiron and then sub Fraser had more space to run into.

Steve Bruce after Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Everton:

“We knew it would be a battle against one of the great managers.

“He has had a few problems with injuries but I couldn’t be more pleased. We deserved it.

“I don’t know where we got six minutes from at the end.

“They threw everything at at us and the goal makes it edgy.

“We’re trying to do things a different way and be more expansive but it is a work in progress.

“We have to do what is best for the team.

“If I’m going to be honest, it seems like very little contact means a penalty these days. If it was against me, I would be disappointed, but we can’t keep complaining about it.

“It is what it is. It was our turn and we will take it.

“When you play a good team, tactically you have to be right.

“It wasn’t much of a spectacle in the first half but once we got the goal, all in all it is a good day’s work for us.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (|Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

(Carlo Ancelotti after losing 2-1 to Newcastle United – ‘Important players were missing’ – Read HERE)

(Chris Waddle gives his verdict on Newcastle 2 Everton 1 and the pelanty incident – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s victory – Read HERE)

