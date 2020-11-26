Uncategorised

Steve Bruce confirms Covid cases rule out Newcastle United players for Crystal Palace

Covid cases rule out Newcastle United players for Crystal Palace, Steve Bruce confirms on Thursday morning.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that the good news is that both Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie are available for selection on Friday night.

However, as well as those unnamed players Covid self isolating, Ryan Fraser won’t be available and Jamaal Lascelles struggling.

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle:

Callum Wilson is available to face Crystal Palace and Matt Ritchie is also fit again.

But, Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt, and Ryan Fraser is still unavailable but “will hopefully be OK in a week or so.”

Covid:

“We’ve got one or two doubts and, unfortunately, a few problems with COVID… people showing symptoms and isolating.

“We’ll have to manage that situation.

“I don’t want to give individual names.”

On Dwight Gayle:

“He’s done everything possible (to get fit), he’s worked extremely hard.

“It was good to see him training this week, reminding us what a good player and finisher he is.

“Good to see him back.”

Obviously no idea when these players Steve Bruce is talking about have been self isolating from.

However, the club released a gallery of images featuring Newcastle United training on Wednesday.

The players we spotted were:

ASM, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Dan Langley, Yedlin, Murphy, Gayle, Schar, Hendrick, Lewis, Shelvey, Almiron and Fernandez

After double checking the images and the other club training ones today at Gettys, missing altogether from training appeared to be Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth,

Whether this indicates that it is the likes of Carroll, Hayden and Krafth who are self isolating remains to be seen, though the club may still not tell us who regardless. Fans will make assumptions regardless though when the team and subs are named on Friday night.

