Steve Bruce confirms a first team regular is one of Covid cases and misses Crystal Palace

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Covid issues have affected preparations for Crystal Palace on Friday night.

The NUFC Head Coach revealing that there are at least three Newcastle United employees who are self-isolating.

However, Steve Bruce refused to name which players and / or members of staff are affected.

Although he did confirm that one of those impacted, is a first team regular who would have started at Crystal Palace.

Steve Bruce press conference ahead of Crystal Palace:

“My job is to make sure that the staff stay safe as well.

“Unfortunately, it is in my staff as well [as the players].

“We are all going to have to manage it.

“It is what it is but it is another distraction.

“One player in particular would have played [against Crystal Palace] but there is nothing we can do about it.

“It is the first time now where we are a bit anxious because we have had three [having to self-isolate] in a week, in and around the training bubble.

“We will have to manage the group and respect it for what it is but it is difficult.”

A lot of speculation that one of those affected could be Steve Agnew, the first team coach missing from the sidelines against Chelsea and no reason given.

After the players trained on Wednesday, the club released images of the NUFC first team squad who were involved.

The players we spotted were:

ASM, Lascelles, Joelinton, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Dan Langley, Yedlin, Murphy, Gayle, Schar, Hendrick, Lewis, Shelvey, Almiron and Fernandez

Then after double checking the images and the other club training ones at Gettys, missing altogether from training appeared to be Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth,

Dubravka, Fraser and Dummett weren’t expected to be available at Crystal Palace regardless, whilst Steve Bruce stated today that Andy Carroll has a calf injury, plus he said that Callum Wilson is available for selection.

So unless we are talking about a case which has come to light since the Newcastle squad trained on Wednesday, the two players apparently in the frame are Isaac Hayden and Emil Krafth, with of course only one of those two seen as a first team regular.

Interesting to see what the team and subs bench is on Friday, though I would have thought it far more practical for club and those affected to make public they are the ones self-isolating, as many other clubs / players / staff have done in recent weeks and months.

