News

Steve Bruce confirms 4 positive – Total of 5 virus cases in November for Newcastle United

A positive result on Friday night for the team on the pitch at Crystal Palace, however, sadly away from the match action Steve Bruce also confirmed a number of positives virus cases.

The NUFC Head Coach in the aftermath of the win at Selhurst Park, revealing that there are currently three players and a member of staff who have now tested positive for the virus.

Steve Bruce saying that it is a difficult situation to manage and that it is all about doing the best the club can, to both look after the individuals who have tested positive and try to stop it spreading to other players and members of NUFC staff.

Steve Bruce speaking in the aftermath of the win over Crystal Palace:

“We have three confirmed players [that have tested positive for the virus] and unfortunately a member of my staff.

“It is a concern and difficult to manage.

“We are trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can.

“Of course, my concern is not just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too.

“We will do our best but it is difficult at the moment.”

This appears to bring the total number of November positive virus cases to five for Newcastle United.

As earlier this month, Fabian Schar let slip (see below) in an interview with Blick in Switzerland that one of the Newcastle United physios had tested positive.

Presumably this being a separate and stand alone case to the four positive cases now reported.

Back on 9 November when on international duty, Fabian Schar interviewed by Swiss media and asked the question:

‘The Premier League has zero problems with postponements and almost no cases. Why?’

“We have the positivity rate under control, yes. One of our physio is ill but not a single player. I haven’t heard much from other teams either.

“It’s amazing when you hear how many players fall ill in Switzerland.”

Naturally the media and fans are guessing who it is that has tested positive.

Steve Agnew wasn’t at the Chelsea match last Saturday which got people talking but was at Selhurst Park last night, so it would appear he isn’t the member of NUFC staff that Steve Bruce has mentioned.

As for the players, the 18 on duty at Selhurst Park were Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson, Gillespie, M Longstaff, Schar, Ritchie, Yedlin, Murphy and Anderson

This leaves Hayden, Krafth, Dubravka, Fraser, Gayle, Dummett, Carroll, Saint-Maximin and Lascelles as the nine first team squad players absent.

Steve Bruce mentioned before Friday’s match that one of the positive cases was a first team regular who would have otherwise played against Palace.

On Wednesday, training ground images released by the club showed the players training and these were the seven who weren’t spotted: Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth.

Isaac Hayden and Emil Krafth appear to be the most likely to be amongst the trio of positive cases, as they were previously reported as having no injury issues ahead of the Palace match. Whilst assuming the positive cases were diagnosed sometime ahead of that training session, it would then appear to be one of Dubravka, Carroll, Dummett or Fraser.

Maybe the only surprise is that it has taken this long for any positive cases for Newcastle players to happen, indicating that the club had done a decent job of guarding against it.

A difficult match away at Villa next on Friday, hopefully we will see as many players as possible available by then.

Some clubs / players and staff have went public and confirmed over recent months who actually has tested positive, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle United eventually do this, presumably needing the agreement of the relevant players and / or staff to do so.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Friday 27 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 88, Joelinton 89

Crystal Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Crystal Palace 58% (58%) Newcastle 42% (42%)

Total shots were Crystal Palace 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Crystal Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Crystal Palace 7 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Shelvey, Hendrick, S Longstaff, Almiron (Ritchie 68), Joelinton (Schar 90+3), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, M Longstaff, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson

Crowd: 00,000

(Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer points finger of blame within Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(Happy Thanksgiving – A step in the right direction as the Turkeys came out ok in the end – Read HERE)

(Trolls attack Newcastle United fans after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace – Read HERE)

(Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Watch HERE as Wilson and Joelinton clinch it in official match highlights)

(Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s victory – Read HERE)

