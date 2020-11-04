News

Steve Bruce advises neighbour manager how to deal with ‘keyboard warrior’ fans like he does

Last Friday, Steve Bruce dismissed criticism from Newcastle fans.

He dismissed those who criticise him as ‘keyboard warriors’, claiming they were only a very small minority.

Steve Bruce bizarrely declaring (see below) that the overwhelming majority of Newcastle supporters believed in how he was was doing the job at St James Park.

Fans have repeatedly pointed to the terrible negative boring tactics used by Steve Bruce and also the fact that up to that point (last Friday), only Brighton had worse form than Newcastle in the ten and a half months of results since Christmas 2019.

Now another manager has revealed that he is a near neighbour of the Newcastle boss and that Steve Bruce has been advising him on how to deal with these allegedly small number of critics.

Like Steve Bruce and Newcastle, Shrewsbury have abysmal form these past ten and a half months since Christmas 2019, only winning three league matches. After ten league games this season, Shrewsbury have only won once and find themselves one of three clubs on seven points at the very bottom of League One.

On Tuesday night Shrewsbury got a fortunate last gasp draw at home to Burton, one of the other two teams now on seven points.

After the game, Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts said that he had been swapping tales with the NUFC Head Coach about dealing with negative fans, Steve Bruce telling him how he dealt with these ‘keyboard warriors’ at Newcastle.

Sam Ricketts speaking to the Shropshire Star:

“Steve Bruce doesn’t live far from me and I spoke to him the other day.

“He has something similar at Newcastle and he spoke about keyboard warriors and I echo and emphasise with what he was saying.

“I haven’t had one fan come up to me and say anything.

“We give everything we’ve got.

“The points isn’t…(right) but the process is right, it is 100 per cent right.

“This journey isn’t smooth.

“I have constant emails and letters from supporters saying to ignore the minority, stick to it, we know what you’re doing, we know where we are as a club and that you are doing well.

“And I’m telling you, we’ll stick together, like we have to…and the process remains, the performances on the whole can continue like we are and having shots on target.

“We finished 15th last year and we’ll be better that and again it will be an improvement and we want to keep improving.”

Steve Bruce talking on Friday 30 October 2020:

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion….

“I don’t often agree with them [Newcastle fans who criticise him] but I can’t get myself worked up into a frenzy because of these keyboard warriors, that is for sure.

“I never, ever read [them, but] I hear [about the comments from Newcastle fans online] now and again but, as I have said, with management [now], everybody has got a platform, everybody has got an opinion, keyboard warriors or whatever you call them.

“Are they [Newcastle fans who criticise Steve Bruce] the majority of supporters?

“I doubt it.

“The job is difficult enough without having to worry about all that nonsense.

‘The vast majority of people are hugely respectful and behind me…and I genuinely think that.

“In the 15 months [I have been at Newcastle United], I haven’t had one person who has come up and had a pop or whatever.

“Everybody has got their opinion on what we have to do and what we have to be, I will just keep plodding away and see what we can achieve.”

