Stand out Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles stats tell all about Newcastle United this season

Federico Fernandez has proved a great signing for Newcastle United.

The club’s best defender brought in by Rafa Benitez for only £6m just over two years ago.

The Argentine international having played under Rafa at Napoli previously.

Quite incredible when you think the prices paid for centre-backs now, that Benitez landed such a bargain.

I doubt there have been many better defenders this season and certainly none busier than Federico Fernandez…

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the players who have made the most blocks and clearances combined, after the eight PL rounds of games so far this season:

As you can see, quite incredible that Federico Fernandez has blocked 14 shots already in only eight PL matches, when you add the nine for Jamaal Lascelles, that makes 23 from the centre-back duo alone, never mind the rest of the Newcastle team.

Next highest are the Aston Villa central defenders with 11 blocked shots between them, less than half the Newcastle total.

When you include clearances as well, that gives Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles a total of 99 (NINETY NINE) clearances and blocked shots! Aston Villa second once again with 78, thanks to Konsa and Mings.

When you add in the fact that Karl Darlow has faced far more (on and off target) shots (132) than any other Premier League keeper, to the centre-back stats, it just proves how hopeless and counter-productive the over the top Steve Bruce defensive tactics are. Leading to minimal attacking threat AND inviting the opposition to control games and pepper the NUFC goal and box with shots and balls into the box.

