Southampton release official statement on Monday regarding Danny Ings after scan

Danny Ings scored the winner for Southampton in a thrilling 4-3 at Aston Villa.

However, with five minutes to go the striker was forced off the pitch, after a challenge, Ralph Hasenhuttl reporting ‘He was immediately shouting ‘my knee! my knee!’.’

With five goals in seven Premier League starts this season and 27 goals in 39 PL starts since the start of last (2019/20) season, Danny Ings has been outstanding for the Saints.

On Sunday after the game, Ralph Hasenhuttl said that Ings ‘overstretched his knee’ but hoped he would be ok and told the media: ‘we will have a look at the scan and will let you know.’

Now Southampton have been able to have a proper look at the scans on Monday morning and have released a brief official statement.

The south coast club revealing that: ‘The initial results of which are favourable ahead of further assessment over the coming days…After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week.’

Sounds to me as though Danny Ings has avoided serious injury but surely at best he will only make the bench on Friday night against Newcastle United. Such an important player for Southampton and with a two week international break to follow, he could potentially have three weeks to get himself sorted before playing again for Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl talking about Danny Ings injury on Sunday 1 November:

“This is such a hard game you will also have a few tough duels, maybe some a little too tough.

“Ingsy’s duel does not look good.

“It was right in front of me and we know the history with his knees. I hope he is okay.

“Let’s have a look and hope that nothing is too hard.

“It did not look good. He has overstretched his knee.

“He was immediately shouting ‘my knee! my knee!’.

“Hopefully, this is not a bad injury.

“It is not swollen but we will have a look at the scan and will let you know.”

Southampton Official Statement on Danny Ings – Monday 2 November:

‘Southampton striker Danny Ings has undergone a scan on his knee following Sunday’s game at Aston Villa.

“The initial results of which are favourable ahead of further assessment over the coming days.

“Ings was forced off in the 85th minute of Saints’ 4-3 victory at Villa Park, in which he scored his fifth Premier League goal of the season, with that effort also turning out to be the match winner.

“After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week.”

