Southampton fans comments before AND after beating Newcastle United – Big difference!

Some very interesting comments from Southampton fans regarding the match that played out at St Mary’s on Friday night.

Always interesting to hear what the opposition fans had / have to say and this time was no different.

You can read the comments below from Southampton fans both before AND after the match.

As you read on below, you will see there is a massive change.

Reading the comments pre-match, I couldn’t believe how negative so many Southampton fans were, especially when they knew they would go top if winning, plus the fact that the Saints are in the top four PL clubs for form since Christmas 2019.

The general view appeared to be that a draw would be a decent result, they would find it hard to deal with Danny Ings and others missing through injury, also a perception that Newcastle United would be causing them problems…

I think pre-match, there was far more belief from Newcastle fans in Ralph Hasenhuttl and that even without Ings, NUFC playing to Bruce’s orders meant we were likely in for a very tough night.

It is like a dam has broken now though when you look at the comments post-match.

The Southampton fans now exhibiting real belief in manager and players, which in reality should have been there anyway with their form these past 10 or 11 months.

The comments that will really stand out for Newcastle fans, are the ones where Southampton fans credit Ralph Hasenhuttl making individuals far better players and thus creating a far better team than the inherent quality of each player alone might suggest.

Southampton fans comment via their Saints Web message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘I think it will be a draw. Newcastle will come with their awful brand of football and stifle us.’

‘I fancy us to get a draw in this one. Would have been very confident of a win given our current form if we hadn’t run into all these injuries. Wilson and ASM will definitely cause us problems. Hopefully they continue with a negative tactical approach and so they don’t get too much of the ball.’

‘Hopefully Newcastle are really bad. 2 injuries too far for our squad I think.’

‘I think a front two of Adams and Long, if we play to take advantage of their work rate, could be effective.’

‘Long is useless as a goal scorer, we need somebody more reliable in there and it has to be Theo Walcott. Our style is to start fast, press high and score early goals and so putting pressure on the oppo’s before we start to tire. We must score early and use people who know where the net is and how to hit it. Long seems unable to hit a barn door with a banjo these days.’

‘I think this game will hinge on Adams’ finishing. Too many chances he’s wasted for me to keep generously calling him “unlucky”.’

‘Saint Maximin is going to have fun running at whoever is played out of position, might suit us to play deeper with extra defensive player to cover and try to hit them on the break. Wilson has pace as well so no high line.’

‘Tough game esp with the injuries and Bruce is no mug.’

POST-MATCH:

‘Newcastle were very poor today and played completely different to how we’d have expected, however, one of the best performances I can remember and if we’d been a little slicker in the final 3rd it could have been 5 or 6.

Ralph really is a special manager.’

‘We totally bossed it tonight and I’m proud of everyone who contributed from the staff to all the players.’

‘Also Newcastle looked awful. Imagine having to watch that every week. Almost as bad as us a year ago!’

‘Fantastic performance. So many players having brilliant games. Ralph has got us playing some amazing football.

‘Ralph mentioned in his interview “luring” them forward to create channels. It happened time and time again – we pass around at the back, looking a bit risky, they look for a tackle/interception, suddenly one slick pass forward to JWP/Armstrong/Walcott in space and we’re running straight at them whilst they’re still thinking about the press that just failed. Very intelligent football.’

‘This is so true. I was watching and saying (to myself since no one else was around) what they hell are they doing? It looked like we were just passing the ball backwards with no ambition to go forward. What do I know.’

‘I agree. It seemed like a plan to lull Newcastle to sleep or fall into a false sense of security, and then -Pow, like an alligator suddenly appearing out of a muddy pooj and snapping up its victim, or in Saints case get a goal.’

‘The main superstar for me is Ralph and the coaching he is doing here, but I don’t see him leaving any time soon. I see Man Utd fans seem to think they can get him now if they ask. No chance.’

‘Was a pretty poor performance overall with a lot of mistakes especially at the back.

A geordie fan might say.

But we make them look poor and deserved the win! Happy to be top and long may it continue!’

‘I imagine most of us have been studying the table and the weekend’s fixtures after the Newcastle result. Usually, I like to see other teams draw so that they both drop points but not at the moment. In order to stay on top a little longer, unless I’m mistaken, the results we need are:-

Man U beat Everton; Wolves beat Leicester; WBA beat Tottenham; and Man City beat Liverpool. Not much to ask…’

‘Really liked djenepo’s performance. Very disciplined to protect Stephens at LB and showed some nice touches now and then. Different side to his game. Impressive.’

‘James Ward-prowse and Romeu are currently the best centre midfield partnership in the division, they are everywhere and seem to pop up with a challenge just when it is needed. Protection for the defenders but get involved in plenty of attacking play, I think our success so far this season is a product of this.

Great performances all over the park though, McCarthy and Walker-Peters must be wondering what they need to do to get an England call up, Che Adams superb last few games, Vestergaard looking like VVD in his prime.’

‘Had a quick look at a few other teams’ forums and one thing that stood out in among the praise for Ralph was that they don’t rate our players. Personally I think they don’t have a clue and hugely underrating them. While our current squad may not be at the level of ones Koeman had from 2014 to 2016, I think it is more or less comparable to Poch’s 2013-14 team.’

‘A lot of football fans really don’t have a clue. You only have to look at a match thread on here to realise that. According to that Armstrong was apparently terrible yesterday even though he actually had a very good game.

Sometimes it takes a good manager to unlock a players true quality. Look at Ward Prowse, he always had the technical ability but was losing his way before Ralph came along and got the best out of him.’

‘I think the biggest thing most other fans and the media miss is just how long we’ve sustained this upturn in form for. I think many view it a bit like Everton and Villa’s good run earlier in the season. Since the Watford game in November last year , only two sides have more points than us: Liverpool and City. I know we’ve had the lockdown break but that’s 33 games, nearly a full season. At what point do people actually seriously consider European contenders? And I include our own fans in that.’

‘It’s crazy how Everton, Villa and Newcastle say they played poorly against us.

When you have a team playing delightful one touch football plus hunting in packs you ain’t going to get a chance to play your A game.

We are slowly starting to get the respect from some fans as I’ve been viewing on the opposition forums for the last two weeks and they love our style and identity.’

‘I’m getting fed up with the constant xxxx team had a bad day when they play us. We make them look bad as they can’t cope with our style of football. ‘

‘At 1-0 having dominated and as a saints fan of many years I obviously expected a draw or defeat.

How wrong – completely composed and in control for the 90+ minutes. Outside of the final third our passing and possession control was outstanding. I mean really, properly good.

We do lack a bit of quality in the final third, but with that we’d have scored half a dozen. And the stress and pressure our pressing induces creates enough chances anyway.’

‘What a beautiful day. The sun is shining and Saints are top of the league after another very good performance.

Ralph is our manager.

We play a brand of exciting attacking football which is entertaining and makes us proud.’

‘Strangely it doesn’t feel as momentous to me as when I saw us go top for the first time in our history (1982 at Ayresome Park) but we then had Keegan, Channon and Ball playing for us so there was a feeling that it was ‘natural’ for us to reach that height.’

‘These are mainly the same players who were uninspiring and very average a year or so ago.

The huge difference is Ralph, who has worked with them defining complex, intelligent and precise tactics and teamwork.’

‘I can’t remember who posted it here, but after 2 games (which we lost) that person was asking for Ralph to go and to get Big Sam in. I commented at the time and suggested we see where we were after 10 games…….never thinking we’d actually be top.’

‘I was in Newcastle a couple of seasons ago for that 3-1 loss where Perez got a hat-trick and Lemonface scored for us (my son’s first ever Saints game). So this win is doubly sweet.’

‘Its essentially the same as the Everton game. We just swarmed all over them and steam rollered them out of the game. They couldnt deal with us. Cant believe Im saying that about the Saints.’

‘We are a really good team now. Enjoy it! TOP OF THE TABLE PEOPLE!’

‘Just think what we’ll be capable of when we’re back to full strength!’

