Videos

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Watch the key moments in the official match highlights here

It ended Southampton 2 Newcastle 0.

A scoreline that in no way truly reflects the overall match.

A game that the Saints could have won by five or six!

Watch for yourself below, as Southampton were absolutely battered at St Mary’s.

Steve Bruce once again carrying the luck BUT only in terms of keeping the scoreline down.

The NUFC Head Coach indebted yet again to the woodwork, Karl Darlow and poor finishing from the opposition.

It was ironic though, that when the two goals did come, they came courtesy of a helping hand from Newcastle players b0th times. Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron losing the ball in dangerous positions and punished for it.

Newcastle’s highlights…well, highlight.

Watch out for a brilliant Joelinton header that produced an even better save.

‘Enjoy’ it below.

Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 61% (64%) Newcastle 39% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton 15 (8) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

