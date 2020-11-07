Opinion

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Southampton 2 Newcastle 0.

I don’t know if Southampton deserve to be sitting atop the Premier League, but I do know that mid-table flatters Newcastle, as did the 2-0 result at St Mary’s.

Our signature blend of decent defending, blind luck and VAR generosity somehow kept the scoreline down.

Saints didn’t look like they missed their talisman, Danny Ings at all.

One exceptional header (from Joelinton of all people) aside, Newcastle never looked like hurting their opponents, and I can’t think of many positives we can draw from this game. Newcastle need a reboot.

Karl Darlow – 6

Could have done better for Saints first goal, and a couple of times where his positioning was poor, but also made a couple of important saves.

Jacob Murphy – 5

Not the worst.

Had a livewire on his hands in Djenepo and did OK against him but hardly got out of his own half

Fabian Schär – 5

Some well-timed interventions, good on the ball at times, gave it away on others

Jamaal Lascelles – 7

A decent performance from the skipper. Good goal line clearance.

Could have had a penalty give against him when he cleaned Walcott out. Walcott thought it wasn’t a pen. I did.

Federico Fernandez – 5

Not his usual imperious self.

Saints were a bit too quick and inventive for him but he stuck at it

Jamal Lewis – 5

Average.

Gave the ball away in defence once or twice, and – one great cross for Joe aside – didn’t affect things at the other end.

Sean Longstaff – 4

Tried to make an impact but was one of several Newcastle players guilty of gifting Southampton possession.

Most tellingly for their second goal.

Jeff Hendrick – 2

Anonymous. Subbed

Miguel Almirón – 4

As ever, grafted his bits off but gave ball away for first goal.

I might have missed something but I don’t remember him beating his man once. Too easy to tackle and his passing game was off. Frustrating

Callum Wilson – 5

Worked hard but with limited support and few opportunities.

Guilty of poor decision-making on one or two occasions.

Subbed with what looked like a hamstring injury. That’s all we need…

Allan Saint-Maximin – 4.5

First half saw him playing a little better than of late; struggled in the second period. Crowded out too often.

I’m not sure the No 10 role is his natural berth and it looks like he feels the same. His enthusiasm looks to be on the wane

SUBS

Matty Longstaff – 4

Tried to be positive when he came on but his touch was poor.

It’s just the beginning of his comeback, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt

Andy Carroll – 2

No impact. Again.

Based on his ‘contribution’ this season, I’d sooner have had Atsu in the squad.

Joelinton – 5

He has his critics – in fact he has nothing but critics – but he gave us our best moment: a superb header a young Andy Carroll would have been proud of, brilliantly saved by the keeper.

And when Joe provides the only bit of quality, you know it’s been a shocker of a game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 61% (64%) Newcastle 39% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton 15 (8) Newcastle 4 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 8 (3) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Southampton 8 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

