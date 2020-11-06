Opinion

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s defeat

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0 – Friday 6 November 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A total stroll for the home side, a goal in each half but it could have been a five or six goal defeat if Southampton had taken their chances.

Jamie Swan:

“Well played Southampton.

“Monumentally sh.te from Bruce and the boys tonight.

“Second to every ball and should have lost by more if it wasn’t for the only player who deserves any credit – Karl Darlow.

“Not a clue. Not a fr.cking clue.

“Can’t single out any player for us outfield. Gave two goals away from p.ssing around.

“Lacklustre, motivated?

“ASM as number 10 last two games hasn’t even been close to working and he is so important. Grim, bloody grim.”

Ben Cooper:

“Two defensive errors in the first and last ten minutes gave Southampton a comfortable 2-0 home win though realistically the Saints should have scored more.

“They were just plain better than United in every department for the full 90 minutes.

” Sean Longstaff and JoeLinton both nearly scored with headers but it would have been fortunate had NUFC got anything out of a game in which no one played well and most looked properly demotivated.

“Enjoy your holiday lads, I would say you were already on the beach but you are not allowed to go.”

Brian Standen:

“A very painful watch….. on paper team looked ok but in reality played off the park.

“One paced central midfield with quite frankly an awful performance from both Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick!

“Irony is despite the dominance both goals came from silly errors.

“Bruce gets plaudits if we win so has to take criticism when we lose with performances like that, oh to have a manager like him with the unpronounceable name.

“Sloppy disorganised mess and the score flattered us.

“Nothing positive at all to say!”

GToon:

“Almiron and Longstaff, pathetic.

“ASM totally out of form. Only going to be one winner unfortunately.”

Steve Hickey:

“Sorry just not good enough.

“One consistent thing about Newcastle over the years, is that they are inconsistent and will always let you down.

“No real shame in losing to a team who are now top of the league but if ever there was a chance to capitalise on their injuries, it was tonight.

“A predictable defeat when a win could have projected us to a place in the top 4, not that our displays deserve it.

“The last two managers point to limited options with only one cautious style at our disposal, to me that’s admitting we are just in this league to make the numbers up.

“Could do better!”

Billy Miller:

“Yet another game finishes where we hope an injury isn’t too serious and we bemoan a heartless performance.

“Bruce’s luck came to the rescue again but only in that we avoided a 5-0 thumping.

“Good time for an international break I think. Don’t fancy the Chelsea game just yet!

Dave Punton:

“Really poor. Like a pub team at times. Didn’t deserve anything.

“They can play way better than that.

“It was a blow to lose Callum Wilson to what looks like a hamstring injury.

“For the manager, who has defied his critics in recent weeks, it’s not just keyboard warriors who don’t think he’s good enough. It’s the supporters. It’s a legitimate concern.

“The club could, and should, have a better manager than Steve Bruce.”

Jamie Smith:

“Absolutely terrible.

“Unsustainable to take on this sort of pressure every game and hope to keep sh.thousing undeserved draws.

“Both goals from horrible errors but they weren’t isolated incidents, Southampton were well deserving of their win.

“This anti football is bad enough when it works, hope they all have a sh.t night in a Southampton hotel.”

Paul Patterson:

“Stats awful again but no luck from Bruce this time.

“I suppose that defines luck- Random acts of fortune.

“That’s two sides in a week that were depleted and we’ve fluked a win against one and lost the other.

“One step forward one step back is the order of the day under Bruce.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“That was beyond pathetic.

“No plan, no idea and no hope.

“Steve Bruce must be so relieved that there are no fans in the stadium right now.

“Today was the difference between a progressive forward thinking club and one that is just happy to exist.

“How did we only lose by two goals?”

Nat Seaton:

“A very poor performance, we just didn’t turn up.

“We couldn’t cope with the pressing from an organised team who had control of the midfield and never looked in any danger from us.

“They may have gone top of the league but let’s not kid ourselves this was no great team and yet we were well beaten.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Southampton:

Adams 7, Armstrong 82

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 64% (64%) Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Southampton (8) Newcastle 11 (2)

Shots on target were Southampton 4 (3) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick (Matty Longstaff 61), Sean Longstaff, Murphy(Joelinton 79), Saint-Maximin, Wilson (Carroll 78), Almiron

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Clark, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

