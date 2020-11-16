News

Sky Sports rank 4 Newcastle United stars in the in-form Premier League Top 100

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form in the Premier League.

These are the updated rankings up to and including the latest weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle lost badly at Southampton.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Southampton 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 4

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, three of that Southampton team who easily beat Newcastle, make the top 10, including James Ward-Prowse at the very top.

You then have to drop a fair way down to get to the first Newcastle player, Callum Wilson is the highest rated for NUFC player, dropping 35 places to number 54.

Next highest for NUFC is Karl Darlow despite dropping 35 places to 75th in this form list.

Then we have Jacob Murphy, down 27 places at 76 after another game at right wing-back.

Allan Saint-Maximin is ranked at number 92, down 41 places.

Then you have to go a long long way further down the list to see the next Newcastle player, Sky Sports power rankings rating Federico Fernandez at number 147.

