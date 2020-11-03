News

Sky Sports rank 3 Newcastle United stars in the in-form Premier League Top 50

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form in the Premier League.

These are the updated rankings up to and including this latest weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle grabbed a last gasp draw at Molineux.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Newcastle 2 Everton 1

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 4

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, not surprisingly Callum Wilson is the highest rated Newcastle player, moving up 37 places from 56th after his two goals and excellent display against Everton.

Next highest for NUFC is Karl Darlow despite dropping 11 places to 40th in this form list, conceding that late goal on Sunday when the defence left him exposed.

Then we have Jacob Murphy, up three places at 49 after another very decent performance at right wing-back.

Allan Saint-Maximin is ranked at number 51, down eight places.

Then you have to go a long long way further down the list to see any more Newcastle players, Sky Sports power rankings rating Federico Fernandez at number 116 and Miguel Almiron at 130.

