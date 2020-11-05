News

Sky Sports name Karl Darlow in England team based on current form stats

Sky Sports have been looking at the options for this next England squad.

Gareth Southgate scheduled to name his squad on Thursday lunchtime for three matches in November.

It starts with a friendly at home to the Republic of Ireland next Thursday (12 November), then a Nations League match away in Belgium on Sunday 15 November, before ending with a home Nations League game against Iceland on Wednesday 18 November.

Sky Sports have been analysing who should not only be in the squad.

The broadcaster has also been looking at who deserves to be in the actual England starting 11, if based on recent form.

They have used their own Sky Sports Power Rankings which use automated stats and are updated every match, Sky Sports saying: ‘We have scoured Europe’s top leagues and calculated form on a per-90 basis – for players that have clocked 315 minutes or more this term – and assembled an XI into a 4-3-3, to accommodate positions in equal measure.’

This is that Sky Sports in-form England team:

As you can see, not only would Karl Darlow be in the England squad based on recent form this season, he would actually be in the England starting eleven!

As we all know, Darlow has been outstanding, making more saves than any other Premier League keeper this season, including that penalty save against Man Utd.

As for the competition…

The last England squad saw these three goalkeepers named:

Jordan Pickford – He has continued to be as unreliable as ever, making some excellent saves but already this season costing Everton goals with blunder moments, Carlo Ancelotti finally having no alternative but to drop him last weekend against Newcastle.

Nick Pope – Playing for bottom of the league Burnley, Pope hasn’t had a great time so far this season and was at fault for one of the goals in their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle.

Dean Henderson – Did well last season on loan at Sheffield United but this season hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League. Gareth Southgate is supposedly committed to selecting players getting regular football and in form, which surely then rules out somebody such as Henderson.

Interestingly, the Sky Sports form stats mean that former Newcastle defender James Tavernier is also named in their England team, Tavernier excelling for top of the table Rangers.

Whilst based on form, Sky Sports also include as squad members one-time NUFC winger Andros Townsend and former Newcastle United striker Ivan Toney, the striker top of the goalscoring charts in the Championship with 10 goals already.

