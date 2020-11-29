News

Shock as now 5 Newcastle United players have tested positive for the virus and self-isolating

An exclusive on Sunday morning has revealed the shock news that a total of five Newcastle United players are now self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

On Friday, Steve Bruce confirmed (see below) that there were three players and a member of staff who had tested positive for the virus.

Today, The Telegraph have posted an exclusive, with The Mail quickly following, revealing that two more positive cases amongst the squad have now been diagnosed, bringing the total to five Newcastle United players ruled out (plus a member of staff).

Steve Bruce said on Friday that it was a difficult situation to manage and that it is all about doing the best the club can.

To both look after the individuals who have tested positive and try to stop it spreading to other players and members of NUFC staff.

The Telegraph on revealing two more Newcastle United players have tested positive this weekend, report that:

‘As a result, Newcastle have cancelled all training ground activity and will now retest everyone who has been at their Benton base, both staff and players, before manager Steve Bruce is allowed to start preparing the team for the trip to Aston Villa next weekend.

Sources have indicated that, despite the fact all precautions and protocols have been followed, there is a risk the virus will force more players to self-isolate and therefore miss the Villa game.

The club have begun a mass testing operation and are awaiting the results of those tests before deciding on their next move.’

Some slight confusion as The Telegraph are talking of there having been two Newcastle United players and a member of staff testing positive before the Palace match, as Steve Bruce stated on Friday it was three players (plus a member of staff).

However, the newspaper reports are all saying two new positive NUFC player cases since the squad returned to Tyneside after the win.

So massive worries now that there will be more positive cases found, or at the very least the possibility of other players having to self-isolate if having been in close contact.

Steve Bruce speaking in the aftermath of the win over Crystal Palace:

“We have three confirmed players [that have tested positive for the virus] and unfortunately a member of my staff.

“It is a concern and difficult to manage.

“We are trying our utmost to make sure we try and stay as safe as we can.

“Of course, my concern is not just the welfare of the players, which is vitally important, but my members of staff too.

“We will do our best but it is difficult at the moment.”

