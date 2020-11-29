Opinion

Shameful as Chris Sutton demands sacking of manager second in the table

Chris Sutton has been a total embarrassment, especially this season.

The BBC Sport pundit continually calling into question Newcastle fans about their expectations / hopes.

Chris Sutton repeatedly claiming that Steve Bruce is doing a great job, that staying up and ending lower mid-table would equal success for the Magpies.

It has been especially embarrassing when the pundit has been trolling Newcastle United fans in tandem with Robbie Savage.

Especially galling for Newcastle fans to be subjected to such unprofessional taunting, when we are paying their wages via the TV license fee as they make 606 impossible to listen to.

However, Chris Sutton has been exposed as clearly having double standards, as on Sunday he has demanded that another manager has to be sacked, even though he and his club are second in the table. Plus if they win their two games in hand, they would be only five points off the top with most of the season still to play.

Celtic fan Sutton saying that it is ‘impossible’ for Neil Lennon to ‘survive’ now in his job, despite Celtic currently standing 19 points above the relegation zone. The Glasgow club losing out to fellow Scottish Premier side Ross County in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday and Chris Sutton declaring: ‘Neil Lennon has been badly let down by his players but he can’t survive this.’

Well, Chris Sutton and his fellow Celtic supporters need a dose of reality, they can’t win everything all of the time.

Neil Lennon is doing a great job, Celtic look to have little chance of getting relegated and they have a brilliant opportunity to finish second in the table behind Rangers.

How can you possibly call for a manager to be sacked when his team are second in the table, this is surely a deluded view from this top pundit, Chris Sutton needs to get a grip and realise his team don’t have a divine right to win every game and every competition.

