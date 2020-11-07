News

Seven Newcastle United players now set to miss Chelsea plus two other concerns

The numbers of Newcastle United players on the missing list is growing once again.

When I say ‘missing’, I’m not talking about what happened on the pitch at Southampton.

Instead, it is concern at the growing list if Newcastle United players set to miss the Chelsea game and potentially / probably matches beyond then.

The Newcastle United players I am talking about are:

Martin Dubravka – Hasn’t played all season and had a setback with his heel injury, looks like December at the very earliest before he may be available once again.

Jonjo Shelvey – The midfielder had surgery for a hernia problem, hopefully back in December.

Matt Ritchie – Shoulder operation in October, another that might be back next month.

Dwight Gayle – No football this season after an injury in a friendly in pre-season, recovering from a knee injury and hoping to be back before the new year.

Ryan Fraser – Steve Bruce confirming a small tear in hamstring after a scan. Has pulled out of the Scotland squad and will miss Chelsea surely, hopefully not too many more games.

Callum Wilson – Forced off on Friday night with hamstring problem, set for a scan and another who will surely miss Chelsea and who knows how many more matches.

Miguel Almiron – Steve Bruce said it was impossible to start Almiron against Man Utd last month as he’d ‘just stepped off a plane’ having flown back from South America after two Paraguay matches. Bruce said it was impossible for the player to start as tired after the flights, only back at training ground the day before the Saturday 8pm kick-off against Man Utd. This time Almiron has another two games, the second one finishing in the early hours (UK time) of Wednesday 18 November) before then eventually making his long journey from Paraguay back to Tyneside. Even less recovery time with a 12.30pm kick-off against Chelsea, so no way Bruce can safely start him.

As well as these seven Newcastle United players set to miss Chelsea, two other concerns.

Paul Dummett is supposedly available now but hasn’t played any competitive football for 10 months and appearing for the Under 23s on Friday against Leeds, didn’t look fully fit and I can’t see him considered for a first team start for a while yet.

Isaac Hayden – He was left out at Wolves due to an injury / knock, still named on bench though as an unused sub. A sub against Everton as well, only playing seven minutes. Then Newcastle’s best midfielder left out against Southampton as well AND not brought on, despite the Saints completely bossing the midfield. Looks obvious he can’t be fully fit and Bruce is managing some kind of ongoing injury issue. Here’s hoping he can start soon because especially with the growing injury list, he will be needed more than ever.

