Ridiculous Jordan Pickford and Joelinton runs end – Everton and Newcastle will be all the better for it

Jordan Pickford and Joelinton were sitting on the opposing benches on Sunday…and that was where they stayed.

Newcastle’s victory over Everton bringing about quite remarkable and ridiculous runs for the pair.

Jordan Pickford moved to Merseyside from Sunderland for £25m back in June 2017.

Since arriving at Goodison 41 months ago the goalkeeper has started every single Premier League match, or rather, that is now ‘had’ started every PL game.

That run encompassed 120 Premier League starts in a row, quite remarkable.

In fact, quite astonishing, certainly to those who aren’t Everton fans.

With regular errors for his club (and country), neutrals couldn’t believe how Jordan Pickford was never dropped.

When you look beyond the obvious blunders Pickford regularly made, the stats are arguably even more damning.

In his 120 consecutive Premier League matches, Jordan Pickford conceded 169 goals, a serious number to leak. For context, you have Newcastle United, a club constantly fighting relegation in that time period, conceding 163 goals, six less with Martin Dubravka and latterly Karl Darlow between the sticks.

Is Jordan Pickford seriously the best goalkeeper that England have, or indeed Everton…?

On Sunday, Everton fans saw Robin Olsen get his chance and play really well, their man of the match…even if he had very little competition. Carlo Ancelotti was criticised before the match for both dropping Jordan Pickford AND for saying he would definitely play in their following match against Man Utd, the Everton boss dismissing the criticism by saying he often rotates keepers at his clubs. You have to feel that Jordan Pickford is only one more mistake from being permanently rotated onto the bench.

It was ironic that on the same day Carlo Ancelotti ended Pickford’s astonishing run, a similar situation played out with Joelinton.

Arriving at St James Park in July 2019, the Brazilian in his 16 months at NUFC has beyond belief, featured in every single Premier League match, until Sunday that is.

All 44 Premier League matches Joelinton had somehow got onto the pitch, 35 PL starts and nine as a substitute.

Despite scoring only two PL goals and contributing precious little else, Steve Bruce put Joelinton on the pitch every single league match. Whether that was on the orders of Mike Ashley or not, we’ll never know.

However, thankfully that spell has also been broken for the sake of Newcastle fans.

Steve Bruce making his three subs on Sunday BUT none of them Joelinton, instead we saw Hayden, Fraser and Carroll as the trio of replacements.

It has taken a new manager at Everton to eventually drop Jordan Pickford.

At Newcastle United we have an interesting situation developing with Mike Ashley’s £43m star signing.

Newcastle fans overwhelmingly recognised that Joelinton should never have featured in the majority of Premier League matches last season and with zero attacking threat when featuring this season, exactly the same story.

Even Steve Bruce must now have no alternative but to accept that with his attacking options, the likes of Wilson, Almiron, ASM and Fraser are all automatic choices ahead of Joelinton. Maybe even Andy Carroll is after Bruce preferred him to Joelinton as a late sub on Sunday.

The game against Everton proved that even despite Steve Bruce’s ultra negative tactics, if you get your best players on the pitch, then you give yourself a far better chance of winning.

I am not writing Joelinton off totally but just like Jordan Pickford at Everton, the Brazilian must surely only ever get another Premier League start if first of all he does something off the bench to suggest he’s worth it.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Everton 1 – Sunday 1 November 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 56 pen, 84

Everton:

Calvert-Lewin 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Everton 63% (66%) Newcastle 37% (34%)

Total shots were Everton 15 (4) Newcastle 11 (4)

Shots on target were Everton 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Everton 4 (2) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 74), Wilson (Carroll 87), Almiron (Hayden 83)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Joelinton, Manquillo, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

