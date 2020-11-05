News

Ralph Hasenhuttl says he can’t explain why his Southampton team can’t beat Newcastle United

Ralph Hasenhuttl has now been in charge at Southampton for 23 months.

The Austrian manager appointed on 5 December 2018.

Since that point, he has failed to beat Newcastle United in any match.

Indeed, Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl have lost all the games they have played against NUFC.

In April 2019 a 3-1 win for Newcastle at St James Park with Ayoze Perez getting a hat-trick.

Then last season a late 2-1 comeback win at SJP when Southampton had been well on top, before finally that 1-0 just before the March 2020 lockdown, ASM getting the goal as the Saints played most of the match with 10 men.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been asked by the media why his side has had such poor results against Newcastle United since he took the job:

“I don’t know…but this [losing all previous games v Newcastle] is good motivation.

“Lets have a look how far we are in our development…

“They [Newcastle] have tried a lot of tactical variations so far [under Steve Bruce], their shape is always changing.

“They have now found a more compact and stabilised shape.

“It took time – now they stick to it and now it works.

“Every part of our game [though] is better than it was, so this gives us the chance to be more competitive [against Newcastle or any other team].

“It is never nice to lose a player like this but we are more than Danny Ings [who is having surgery and out for at least a month].

“This is now the challenge, to show that despite changes we can still be competitive.

“It [the November international break] comes at a bad time.

“We have very tough restrictions about travelling but it is more about the coming together with players from all over the world, in a new bubble.

“That is spreading of social contact and the risk is a higher one – we want to minimise the risk.”

