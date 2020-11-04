News

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms Danny Ings surgery – One of 5 players set to miss Newcastle game

Danny Ings scored the winner for Southampton in a thrilling 4-3 at Aston Villa.

However, with five minutes to go the striker was forced off the pitch, after a challenge, Ralph Hasenhuttl reporting ‘He was immediately shouting ‘my knee! my knee!’.’

With five goals in seven Premier League starts this season and 27 goals in 39 PL starts since the start of last (2019/20) season, Danny Ings has been outstanding for the Saints.

On Sunday after the game, Ralph Hasenhuttl said that Ings ‘overstretched his knee’ but hoped he would be ok and told the media: ‘we will have a look at the scan and will let you know.’

After a look at the scans on Monday morning, Southampton released a brief official statement.

The south coast club revealing that: ‘The initial results of which are favourable ahead of further assessment over the coming days…After having the scan on Sunday night, the club conducted a further assessment of Ings this morning and will continue to monitor him throughout the week.’

Wednesday morning has seen Ralph Hasenhuttl take his pre-Newcastle press conference.

Injuries, particularly with regards to Danny Ings, top of the agenda.

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“We have a lot of injuries at the moment…five players with big issues.

“Bednarek…Bertrand is out for the weekend. Diallo a dead leg…Jake Vokins is also injured.

“The worst though is Danny Ings.

“At the moment, as things stand he’s out for four to six weeks and will have surgery tomorrow morning

“Small surgery hopefully.

“The [initial] assessment was not bad and he started running a little bit yesterday, jogging on the pitch.

“The knee was swollen afterwards and he had pain, so we immediately stopped.

“So we had another look, decided to go for surgery.

“That is the safest way to have only a four to six weeks injury.

“It is small surgery and I hope it is not getting worse than this.

“We do though have players like Shane Long coming back in.”

