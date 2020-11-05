News

Premier League Pay Per View now to end after 20 clubs meet – Report

The Premier League Pay Per View experiment is to come to an end.

The Times report that at the meeting of the 20 clubs earlier today (Thursday), the decision was made to scrap the idea.

Martyn Ziegler is Chief Sports Reporter at The Times and he has had the inside track throughout the Premier League club meetings during the virus situation.

He says that at today’s meeting, the widespread reaction from Premier League club chiefs was that they had been very surprised at the amount of criticism from fans to the £14.95 charge, for games not featuring amongst the usual Sky and BT selections.

Which shows just how out of touch the owners of the clubs are, in the middle of this shocking virus situation and so many people financially struggling, they thought £14.95 per match was the right price to charge for each Premier League Pay Per View match.

Ziegler says that ‘Premier League clubs are to abandon pay-per-view (PPV) matches after the huge outcry against the £14.95 charge’ and that ‘A formal decision on the U-turn is expected next week but there was a consensus at today’s Premier League shareholders meeting that no matches from after the international break until the end of the year will be subject to PPV charges.’

The man from The Times says that the announcement of new lockdown measures has also heaped pressure on the clubs to make this decision and that even once we reach 2021, the clubs are very unlikely to reintroduce Premier League Pay Per View, even at a reduced rate from the outrageous £14.95 per match.

The pay per view matches will go ahead as planned but The Times say that after the international break they will be stopped.

The clubs accepted today that the £14.95 pricing point was a PR disaster and now they have another issue to deal with, as the broadcasters won’t be happy at what they see as a dilution of interest in their selected live TV matches, if the rest are to be screened at no extra charge.

