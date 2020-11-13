News

Premier League official announcement – Pay Per View scrapped and alternative arrangements confirmed

The Premier League Pay Per View has been scrapped.

Official announcements from the Premier League on Friday afternoon revealing the news, as well as the alternative arrangements.

The Premier League official announcements (see below) confirmed that they are reverting to the kind of arrangements at the end of last season, after football restarted.

The existing broadcasters will show all the games live, with Sky Sports having the lion’s share and then BT Sport, Amazon and the BBC having the rest.

This arrangement will last until the new year at least and all November matches are confirmed now, as you can see below, Crystal Palace v Newcastle United is now on Amazon, with an 8pm kick-off on Friday 27 November.

Details of December matches to be announced shortly.

The first Premier League official announcement:

All fixtures from 21 November through to New Year will be available to fans to watch live in the UK.

The Premier League today announces that all fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and new year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

Working with our broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services.

Details of the first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are announced today.

December and January selections will follow in due course alongside our usual UK live matches.

Accessible solution for fans

There is a full schedule of Premier League matches over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans.

These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

Review in the new year

The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.

The second Premier League official announcement, confirming November’s Premier League matches:

See the new schedule as the latest matches are selected for live TV broadcast in the UK

Following our statement confirming that all Premier League fixtures from 21 November through to the New Year period are being made available to watch live in the United Kingdom, the first additional selections for the rest of November have been announced.

All times below are GMT.

Revised November fixtures

Saturday 21 November

12:30 Newcastle v Chelsea (BT Sport)

15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton (BT Sport)

17:30 Spurs v Man City (Sky Sports)

20:00 Man Utd v West Brom (BT Sport)

Sunday 22 November

12:00 Fulham v Everton (BBC Sport)

14:00 Sheffield Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Leeds v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:15 Liverpool v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Monday 23 November

17:30 Burnley v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Wolves v Southampton (Sky Sports)

Friday 27 November

20:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday 28 November

12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

15:00 Man City v Burnley (BT Sport)

17:30 Everton v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Brom v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 November

14:00 Southampton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs (Sky Sports)

19:15 Arsenal v Wolves (Sky Sports)

Monday 30 November

17:30 Leicester v Fulham (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

