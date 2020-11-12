News

Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves so far this season – Who would have guessed…

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Well in Martin Dubravka, Newcastle fans certainly feel that they have got one of the best in the English top tier.

For two and a half years he has been outstanding, not missing a single Premier League match.

However, pre-season injury and surgery, meant that after over two and a half years out of the first team, Karl Darlow had to step back into the Premier League.

Well, if he had any complaints about life being too quiet / easy since February 2018 (Darlow’s last PL match a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace), Karl Darlow quickly had plenty to occupy him once the 2020/21 PL season kicked off.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers after the eight PL rounds of games so far this season:

As you can see, the goalkeeper might have changed but Steve Bruce’s negative clueless tactics inviting the opposition on, meaning the need for an over reliance on the NUFC keeper to quite literally save the team each match.

As you can see above, Karl Darlow have made more (37) saves overall than any other PL goalkeeper (you can safely count the ‘big six’ goalkeepers in these stats as well).

However, Darlow has also saved more (22) in the 18 yard box than anybody else.

Is this sustainable and can Steve Bruce keep getting away with it?

Next up we have Chelsea at home a week on Saturday and hopefully Karl Darlow will be ready for yet another very busy afternoon, up against the Premier League’s top goalscorers (20 goals)…

