News

Premier League finally confirm end of Pay Per View – Now changing direction

Pay per view is now officially at an end for Premier League matches.

The 20 clubs met last Thursday (5 November 2020) and after that meeting The Times reported that their sources had told them, the idea had been a total PR disaster.

Showing how totally out of touch they are, The Times exclusive revealed that at the meeting, many of the club representatives had been amazed at just how negative the reaction had been to them setting a price of £14.95 to watch any match that wasn’t part of the usual Sky and BT selections.

Rather than changing to a lower price point, the newspaper said that the 20 clubs had instead agreed to ditch pay per view altogether, starting from after November’s international break.

Following last Thursday’s meeting there was no official confirmation by the Premier League…until now that is.

It has came courtesy of Richard Masters.

The Premier League Chief Executive confirming today that pay per view has been dumped for Premier League matches.

Rather than communicating the news direct to fans of the 20 Premier League clubs, the news came out when Richard Masters was grilled by the DCMS committee.

Although as is usually the case, when the weasels from the Premier League do give an answer to anything, it then raises even more questions.

Richard Masters stating: ‘We will be changing direction and moving away from it [pay per view]and taking another step that will see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January. But I can’t announce [yet] what it is.’

Looking at the situation overall, it appears definite that all Premier League matches will continue to be made available in some way, so that fans can watch the matches live on TV.

At the same time however, it is very difficult to believe that the 20 clubs and broadcasters are not going to be doing so, unless it comes with an alternative way of generating extra money.

Richard Masters today refused to make public what this new route is going to be but with only a week and a half until the next round of Premier League matches, we must surely be set to hear soon what it is.

Richard Masters speaking to the DCMS (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) Committee today (Tuesday 10 November 2020):

“We needed to come up with a different commercial solution…

“We took that decision to move to pay per view, now we are reviewing that decision.

“We will be changing direction and moving away from it and taking another step that will see us through lockdown, the Christmas period and into January.

“But I can’t announce [yet] what it is.”

