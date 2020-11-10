News

Premier League announce new virus test results

The Premier League have confirmed the latest virus test results.

In an official statement (see below), they revealed that between Monday 2 November and Sunday 8 November, 1,446 players and Club staff were tested.

Of those 1,446 tests, four of them proved positive.

The eight previous rounds of testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

There had been a total of 44 positive cases from the 12,804 tests carried out in the first eight rounds of testing this season, the latest results bringing that figure now up to 48 positive cases from 14,250 tests.

Back in September (see below) Steve Bruce said that it was inevitable that at some point Newcastle United would be affected and on Monday, Fabian Schar was interviewed in Switzerland and mentioned that one of the NUFC physios had tested positive.

The Premier League never mention clubs or individuals when announcing positive cases but sometimes the clubs themselves do so.

No word from Newcastle United as yet, interesting to see if they do confirm and / or comment on what Schar revealed.

Bruce talking to Sky Sports on Friday 25 September 2020 about the virus testing and inevitability that at some point Newcastle would be affected:

“We’ve just been tested again, and we were tested last week on Monday, so we hope that everyone is given a clean bill of health again.

“Obviously with the cases rising so alarmingly in the country, even though we’re very, very secure in our own bubble and when we’re here at the training ground, I think we all sense a security that everyone around us is OK.

“But as soon as we walk out the door this virus is out there.

“Footballers, managers – we’ve seen Moysey – we hope that they’re all OK.

“They’re not going to be immune to it just because they’re footballers, unfortunately.

“We have to get ready for that challenge as well because I think it’s pretty inevitable it’s going to happen.

“Yes, we’re very secure in our environment here, but as soon as we walk out of the door and we put petrol in the car or we do a bit of shopping or whatever we do, then we’re just as vulnerable as everybody else.”

Premier League official statement – Monday 9 November 2020:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 2 November and Sunday 8 November, 1,646 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were four new positive tests.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

