Premier League announce new virus test results as Newcastle United close training ground

The Premier League have confirmed the latest virus test results.

In an official statement (see below), they revealed that between Monday 23 November and Sunday 29 November, 1,381 players and Club staff were tested.

Of those 1,381 tests, ten of them proved positive.

Steve Bruce stated on Friday that three Newcastle players and a member of club staff had tested positive for the virus.

Then various newspapers reported on Sunday that a further two Newcastle players had tested positive. So amongst the ten new Premier League cases, presumably some / all of the six NUFC cases are included in these latest PL stats.

Monday night has also brought news that NUFC first team training was cancelled on Sunday and Monday due to the ongoing virus issues, with Sky Sports reporting the training ground won’t reopen until further test results are in and show it is safe to return.

As things stand, even though NUFC training has been badly disrupted, there appears little / zero chance of Friday’s match at Villa being cancelled, as Premier League guidance before the season started, said that only if less than 14 players were available, could a game be potentially called off.

The twelve previous rounds of testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 30 November 2020:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 23 November and Sunday 29 November, 1,381 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were 10 new positive tests.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

