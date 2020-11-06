Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Southampton – Only the one change

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Southampton will be on Friday night.

Steve Bruce and his team looking to follow up an excellent result against Everton.

A game seemingly drifting towards a tedious 0-0 draw, only for Callum Wilson to transform the match by winning a clever penalty and scoring twice.

The Newcastle team that started in that 2-1 victory over Everton:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

At his press conference on Thursday morning, Steve Bruce gave an update on injury and fitness.

The NUFC head coach reported that there were no new injuries.

The only players definitely ruled out were Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey.

Bruce said that Ciaran Clark Paul Dummett and Matty Longstaff could all now be considered for the starting positions.

One of those we can rule out now is Dummett, he was left behind on Tyneside and played on Friday afternoon for the NUFC Under 23s against Leeds.

Difficult to see Steve Bruce changing from the back five system that has helped produce these recent positive results.

Also difficult to see the head coach having any intention of ditching his ultra defensive tactics either.

So will there be any change in personnel?

I think we will see a very similar starting eleven for sure.

In front of Karl Darlow, surely the same back five, Lewis and Murphy doing ok against Everton last week.

Up front, Wilson will start and then for me Almiron is sure to also be in the eleven after impressing these past two matches.

On form, remarkably ASM is most under threat of the most forward trio, though very difficult to see Steve Bruce leaving him out. Fraser did well as a sub last weekend but maybe still not 100% physically, so ideal to keep as an impact sub once again.

Sean Longstaff did well against Everton and was unlucky not to score, as Olsen produced a quality save from close range.

I think he will go into the team again but with a different central midfield partner.

Hendrick has been kind of ok and steady but Isaac Hayden is a far better player and surely must come back in tonight.

Ward-Prowse is a class act and in great form, so I think we need Hayden getting in amongst it in the middle to stifle the home midfield.

This gives us a predicted Newcastle team v Southampton:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

So just the one change I think in this predicted Steve Bruce selection for Friday night.

